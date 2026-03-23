Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Arizona Sheriff Claims Google 'Retracted' Their Statement That Footage of Masked Man Was From Weeks Before Savannah's Missing Mom's 'Abduction'

As Radar previously reported, Nancy was last seen on January 31 after visiting her other daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. According to Cioni, she was dropped off at her home in Catalina Foothills just before 10 p.m. that night.

She was reported missing the next day when she failed to show up to a planned meet-up with a friend to watch a livestreamed church service – a tradition they reportedly adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. Concerns for her safety only amplified even further when her wallet, cell phone and car keys were all found in her house, as well as droplets of blood on her door, porch and driveway.

Days later, the FBI released videos and photos from her doorbell camera of a masked man wearing thick black gloves and a holster that appeared to have a weapon in it.

Unfortunately, the suspect has yet to be identified.