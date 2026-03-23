Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Arizona Sheriff Claims Google 'Retracted' Their Statement That Footage of Masked Man Was From Weeks Before Savannah's Missing Mom's 'Abduction'
March 23 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Weeks into the desperate search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos asked neighbors to turn over their security camera footage from January 11 so authorities could search it for anything suspicious.
However, he's since confirmed they no longer have a strong reason to believe that any images of her potential kidnapper were captured weeks prior to her abduction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Why Was There Interest in January 11?
"Google initially reported that date as a 'possibility' then later retracted the statement," he explained to NBC News, noting they weren't able to "definitively peg the photo to that day."
This update comes after the Guthrie family once again called for anyone with information on Nancy's disappearance or a potential suspect to report what they know to the FBI.
"We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case — please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key," they said in a statement published on Saturday, March 21.
"We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder," the statement continued. "Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest."
The Search for Nancy Nears 8 Weeks
As Radar previously reported, Nancy was last seen on January 31 after visiting her other daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. According to Cioni, she was dropped off at her home in Catalina Foothills just before 10 p.m. that night.
She was reported missing the next day when she failed to show up to a planned meet-up with a friend to watch a livestreamed church service – a tradition they reportedly adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. Concerns for her safety only amplified even further when her wallet, cell phone and car keys were all found in her house, as well as droplets of blood on her door, porch and driveway.
Days later, the FBI released videos and photos from her doorbell camera of a masked man wearing thick black gloves and a holster that appeared to have a weapon in it.
Unfortunately, the suspect has yet to be identified.
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Nancy Guthrie Was 'Injured' But Not Necessarily Killed
According to Andrew Bringuel, a retired FBI agent who runs a private security consulting firm, this indicated that she had been injured in an apparent kidnapping, but not necessarily killed.
"Without knowing if anything of [value] was indeed stolen, my opinion is the subject's intent was to kidnap Mrs. Guthrie but something went wrong, violence took place," he told Newsweek. "If his intent was to murder her, he could have done so with the weapon on his person. He clearly wasn't against the use of violence as the evidence suggests he caused an injury to Mrs. Guthrie."