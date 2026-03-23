Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Investigations > Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Arizona Sheriff Claims Google 'Retracted' Their Statement That Footage of Masked Man Was From Weeks Before Savannah's Missing Mom's 'Abduction'

Nancy Guthrie was last seen by family members on January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; News 4 Tucson KVOA-TV

Nancy Guthrie was last seen by family members on January 31.

March 23 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Weeks into the desperate search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos asked neighbors to turn over their security camera footage from January 11 so authorities could search it for anything suspicious.

However, he's since confirmed they no longer have a strong reason to believe that any images of her potential kidnapper were captured weeks prior to her abduction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Was There Interest in January 11?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Sheriff Chris Nanos said Google 'retracted' their statement that it was possible footage of the masked man was from January 11.
Source: News 10/YouTube

Sheriff Chris Nanos said Google 'retracted' their statement that it was possible footage of the masked man was from January 11.

"Google initially reported that date as a 'possibility' then later retracted the statement," he explained to NBC News, noting they weren't able to "definitively peg the photo to that day."

This update comes after the Guthrie family once again called for anyone with information on Nancy's disappearance or a potential suspect to report what they know to the FBI.

Article continues below advertisement

The Guthrie family continues to ask the public for help finding their missing mom.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The Guthrie family continues to ask the public for help finding their missing mom.

"We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case — please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key," they said in a statement published on Saturday, March 21.

"We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder," the statement continued. "Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest."

Article continues below advertisement

The Search for Nancy Nears 8 Weeks

Footage of a masked man outside of Nancy Guthrie's home was released by the FBI.
Source: MEGA

Footage of a masked man outside of Nancy Guthrie's home was released by the FBI.

As Radar previously reported, Nancy was last seen on January 31 after visiting her other daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. According to Cioni, she was dropped off at her home in Catalina Foothills just before 10 p.m. that night.

She was reported missing the next day when she failed to show up to a planned meet-up with a friend to watch a livestreamed church service – a tradition they reportedly adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. Concerns for her safety only amplified even further when her wallet, cell phone and car keys were all found in her house, as well as droplets of blood on her door, porch and driveway.

Days later, the FBI released videos and photos from her doorbell camera of a masked man wearing thick black gloves and a holster that appeared to have a weapon in it.

Unfortunately, the suspect has yet to be identified.

READ MORE ON INVESTIGATIONS
Joseph Duggar is at the same jail where his brother Josh was incarcerated in 2021.

Disgraced Duggars' Lives Mirrored: Joseph Jokes About Brother Josh's Time Behind Bars — As He Awaits Extradition in Same Jail for Alleged 'Child Molestation'

Jeffrey Epstein's former ranch in New Mexico is being investigated by police.

Inside Epstein's Zorro Ranch House of Horrors Raided Authorities — Amid Disturbing Rumors 'Dead Bodies of Abused Girls Were Buried on Property'

Nancy Guthrie Was 'Injured' But Not Necessarily Killed

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Blood spatter was found on Nancy Guthrie's porch.
Source: NewsWeek

Blood spatter was found on Nancy Guthrie's porch.

According to Andrew Bringuel, a retired FBI agent who runs a private security consulting firm, this indicated that she had been injured in an apparent kidnapping, but not necessarily killed.

"Without knowing if anything of [value] was indeed stolen, my opinion is the subject's intent was to kidnap Mrs. Guthrie but something went wrong, violence took place," he told Newsweek. "If his intent was to murder her, he could have done so with the weapon on his person. He clearly wasn't against the use of violence as the evidence suggests he caused an injury to Mrs. Guthrie."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.