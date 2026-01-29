Standing By Her Man! Trump's Wife Melania Praises Him for Being a 'Unifier' After 'Stopping Many Wars' — as Prez's Administration Continues to Crumble
Jan. 29 2026, Updated 2:04 p.m. ET
Melania Trump has her man's back, as she praised Donald for being a "unifier" and "stopping many wars," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The First Lady made the remarks while on a press tour for her upcoming film, Melania, which will be released on January 30.
Melania Trump Reiterated Donald Trump Is a 'Unfiier' as She Said in Her Film
While making an appearance on Fox News' The Five, Melania was asked about a moment that was featured in the trailer for the film.
"The president is standing there and gets asked, you know, 'What will your legacy be? What's your focus for the second term?'" co-host Jessica Tarlov said. "And he says, 'I want to be remembered as a peacemaker,' and you added, 'And unifier.'"
When asked to speak more on that moment, she reiterated her thought on how Don is a "unifier" due to him having "stopped many wars."
"I think he is a unifier. He is a unifier, not just here in the United States but around the world," she shared. "He stopped many wars."
Melania Trump Insists Donald Wants to 'Make America' a 'Safer and Better' Place
Melania acknowledged her husband has faced "a lot of opposition" but was insistent that those against him do not understand his agenda.
"Here in the United States, there’s a lot of opposition, and that’s the problem, right?" she asked. "So, the people are not agreeing with everything that he does. And, you know, they just need to come on the same page and see that he wants to make America only safer and better."
Even though she supported him on the program, Radar recently spoke to an astrologer who insisted the marriage between the pair is "not romantic."
An Astrologer Speaks Out on Donald and Melania Trump's Marriage
While speaking on behalf of Psychic Chat, Inbaal Honigman said the tarot cards helped her to believe the Trumps do not have a relationship based on romance.
"Her relationship with her husband is strong, but not romantic," she detailed. "They will see more of each other in 2026, says the 9 of Wands card. They’ll have photo-ops, trips, and activities together, and they will build a stronger brand as Mr. and Mrs."
"This will enhance their value, but not their love connection," the astrologer and psychic noted. "They each want to fulfill their career goals as a married couple, but they're not looking for any fantasies of love."
Melania Trump's Movie Could Be a Flop
Romance aside, Melania's film has been under scrutiny, as there have been reports that it could be a flop.
"Not a single ticket sold for the opening night 9:55 p.m. showing of Melania at the busiest movie theater in the metro Jacksonville area," X user Travis Akers shared. He accompanied his post with a screenshot showing full availability in the theater just days before the movie's release.
He added: "How many days until we learn that the RNC bought movie tickets for the Melania movie just to fluff the numbers?”
Other users on X showed similar screenshots showing zero tickets sold.