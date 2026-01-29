Standing By Her Man! Trump's Wife Melania Praises Him for Being a 'Unifier' After 'Stopping Many Wars' — as Prez's Administration Continues to Crumble

While making an appearance on Fox News' The Five, Melania was asked about a moment that was featured in the trailer for the film.

"The president is standing there and gets asked, you know, 'What will your legacy be? What's your focus for the second term?'" co-host Jessica Tarlov said. "And he says, 'I want to be remembered as a peacemaker,' and you added, 'And unifier.'"

When asked to speak more on that moment, she reiterated her thought on how Don is a "unifier" due to him having "stopped many wars."

"I think he is a unifier. He is a unifier, not just here in the United States but around the world," she shared. "He stopped many wars."