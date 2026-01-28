Your tip
Trump and Wife Melania's Relationship is 'Not Romantic' and 'Brand Focused' — as Rumors First Couple's Marriage is Falling Apart Ramp Up

An astrologer claimed Donald and Melania Trump's marriage is 'strong, but not romantic.'

Jan. 28 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

An astrologer has claimed Melania and Donald Trump's relationship is not "romantic" but rather "brand" focused amid rumors their marriage is on the rocks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman lifted the lid off Melania and Donald's marriage while predicting what's in store for the pair's future.

Astrologer Claims Marriage is 'Not Romantic'

Inbaal Honigman said Melania Trump has a 'strong but not romantic' relationship with Donald.

While speaking on behalf of Psychic Chat, Honigman said tarot cards guided her belief that the president and the first lady's relationship isn't rooted in romance.

"Her relationship with her husband is strong, but not romantic," Honigman explained. "They will see more of each other in 2026, says the 9 of Wands card. They’ll have photo-ops, trips, and activities together, and they will build a stronger brand as Mr and Mrs."

"This will enhance their value, but not their love connection," the astrologer and psychic noted. "They each want to fulfill their career goals as a married couple, but they're not looking for any fantasies of love."

The astrologer predicted the couple would have 'photo ops' and 'trips' together in 2026 to 'build a stronger brand.'

This isn't the first time Melania and Donald's marriage has been scrutinized.

As Radar reported, insiders previously claimed the first couple's marriage was "purely transactional."

In one eyebrow-raising take on the relationship, Melania’s former senior advisor and best friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff claimed the first lady has become "arm candy" for the president to show off.

"I do believe it’s a transactional marriage," Wolkoff said. "Donald got arm candy... and Melania got two dynamic decades (as a model)."

Melania Trump's 'High Earnings' Prediction

Honigan also predicted Melania Trump would have 'high earnings' in Donald's second term.

Honigman further claimed the tarot cards revealed Melania would have "high earnings and carried contracts" in her husband's second term.

While speaking on behalf of Psychic Chat, Honigman said tarot cards guided her belief that the first lady would see "high earnings and carried contracts" in her husband's second term.

"Melania may have kept a low profile during Donald's second term as leader of the free world, but the Tarot indicates that a lot of activity is taking place behind the scenes, and 2026 will be a busy year for the former model," Honigman said.

Melania Trump's former assistant and best friend once described the first couple's marriage 'purely transactional.'

"Apart from being the first lady, which is a job in itself, Mrs. Trump is also involved in two other careers," she continued. "The 9 of Pentacles card reveals high earnings and varied contacts. One such financial path involves Melania's interests in philanthropic efforts. She's represented by the Tarot at the epicenter of multiple charities and donations."

"In addition, there are lots of secret contracts and agreements around what the lady wears and how she styles her hair and makeup," Honigman continued. "She acts as an unofficial influencer for many brands, and receives lovely gifts and sponsorships in order to promote upmarket trends and styles."

There has been previous chatter about issues between the couple. Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, previously spoke to a source who claimed the pair are living "completely separate lives."

"Melania simply cannot live under the same roof with Donald," the insider claimed. "They've been operating this way for years, separate bedrooms, separate schedules, separate worlds."

