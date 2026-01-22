Melania Trump's Chilling Prediction About Her Life as First Lady Revealed in Resurfaced Interview — Nearly Two Decades Before Husband Donald Became President
Jan. 22 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
In an eerie instance of foreshadowing, Melania Trump once beamed about the possibility of becoming the First Lady of the United States, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
However, critics argue she seems to have forgotten about her pledge to participate in "social obligations," as the former model is rarely seen at her presidential husband's side.
Melania Predicts the Future
Way back in 1999, then 26-year-old Melania Knauss sat down with ABC News correspondent Don Dahler following a photo shoot. She had just met Donald the year before at a party during New York Fashion Week.
In the resurfaced interview, Melania was asked point-blank if she could picture herself as the first lady.
"Yes," she replied without hesitation, adding: "I would be very traditional, like Jackie Kennedy." She also swore to stand by her man, saying: "I would support him. I will do a lot of social obligations."
At the time, she said she would like to work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and other charitable causes. But as she enters the second year of her second term in the White House, her attitude about the job appears to have changed.
Melania's Mystery Agenda
During her first term, Melania launched her Be Best initiative to focus on the health of children, the importance of social, emotional, and physical health of children.
Since then, critics have questioned her commitment to her "social obligations." Even the Don admits he doesn't know what she has planned.
Melania ended 2025 teasing reporters: "I hope you will be excited to support my new legislative initiative in 2026. Some of you already know about it because it’s already in the works."
But she has yet to detail that initiative, and President Trump revealed he was perplexed by her plans.
"Well, I just heard about that for the first time," Trump said, before turning to House Speaker Mike Johnson. "The only thing I can tell you—I know one thing for sure, Mr. Speaker, it’s going to be great for children, okay? I don’t know what it is she’s doing, but I know it’s going to be great for children, because she loves children."
Signs of Relationship Trouble
She may love children, but there are growing signs and speculation that Melania no longer loves Donald.
After the pair appeared together in December 2025 to field Christmas calls from children, a body language expert revealed to RadarOnline.com Melania seemingly wants "out."
Body Language Expert and Behavior Analyst Traci Brown noticed Melania's legs were "crossed away" from Donald as they sat next to each other.
"We will cross our legs and point our feet at people that we are paying attention to or places we want to go," she shared. "It's likely she wants to leave."
'Completely Separate Lives'
Meanwhile, the couple is living "completely separate lives," according to Rob Shuter's Substack, as Trump and Melania will only continue to go in different directions once they leave the White House for good.
"Melania simply cannot live under the same roof with Donald," a source explained. "They’ve been operating this way for years, separate bedrooms, separate schedules, separate worlds."
Others have noted a distinct lack of PDA between the first couple.
"Hand-holding, hugs – she shuts it down every time. This didn’t start yesterday. It’s been years," one insider said, as another echoed: "Melania has her life, Donald has his. They show up together when required, but emotionally? She checked out a long time ago."