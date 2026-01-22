Melania Trump's Chilling Prediction About Her Life as First Lady Revealed in Resurfaced Interview — Nearly Two Decades Before Husband Donald Became President

During her first term, Melania launched her Be Best initiative to focus on the health of children, the importance of social, emotional, and physical health of children.

Since then, critics have questioned her commitment to her "social obligations." Even the Don admits he doesn't know what she has planned.

Melania ended 2025 teasing reporters: "I hope you will be excited to support my new legislative initiative in 2026. Some of you already know about it because it’s already in the works."

But she has yet to detail that initiative, and President Trump revealed he was perplexed by her plans.

"Well, I just heard about that for the first time," Trump said, before turning to House Speaker Mike Johnson. "The only thing I can tell you—I know one thing for sure, Mr. Speaker, it’s going to be great for children, okay? I don’t know what it is she’s doing, but I know it’s going to be great for children, because she loves children."