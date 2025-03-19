EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Has Left Herself Wide Open To TERROR ATTACKS and Kidnappers' After Revealing Her Day-to-Day Movements in High-Profile Mag Chat — 'They Are Plotting to Target Her'
Meghan Markle has played into the hands of terror plotters by openly detailing how she’s been attending public yoga classes alone.
RadarOnline.com can reveal cranks are already discussing the location of her keep fit venue on the secure messaging site Telegram.
The huge blunder is all the more surprising given Prince Harry is still in dispute with the British government which stopped funding his security bills when he stepped down as a full-time royal and fled to America with Markle.
The prince still fears he is a target for Islamist terror groups as a member of the Royal Family and given he served on the armed forces fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan.
Markle has sparked security fears after admitting she had been attending her yoga classes with friends – but also on her own.
A senior Buckingham Palace insider told us: "It beggars belief that she could be quite so lax as to discuss she attends local yoga classes. We know for a fact that this is already being discussed on sites like Telegram which are used by terror groups and lone wolf kidnappers.
"On the one hand you've got Harry bleating the UK authorities won't pay his security costs and on the other, you've got his wife skipping down the road with her yoga mat under her arm and blabbing the details to the world. She is leaving herself wide open to criminal elements."
Markle revealed in her magazine interview: "I go to group classes that sometimes have 40 to 50 people in them and just walk in like, 'Hi!.'
"Of course, at the beginning, that felt like a lot. By the way, I think anybody walking into a yoga class with 50 people when you're one of the last people that walk in and everyone looks up, it's going to feel a little uncomfortable!"
The dim-witted duchess also detailed how she usually attends yoga with a friend but recently stepped out solo.
And the mother-of-two recounted how the experience led to a memorable moment for her.
She said: "In the middle of the class they said, 'Great, tell the person on your mat next to you that they're doing a great job, give them a fist pump.' And I looked over and there was someone over there, and I was like (miming a fist bump), 'Well done!' and then, I looked to the other side and there was someone else and I went, 'Nicely done! Come on, guys!'
"I mean, that's part of how you connect. I love it. It's the best. I had missed it. It's awesome."
Meanwhile, her henpecked husband Harry – fresh from vanquishing media tycoon Rupert Murdoch in court – is now preparing another legal fight over the future safety of his children as his security row rumbles on.
The Duke of Sussex's next mission will decide whether he will bring his children to visit the UK as rumors continue to swirl about the condition of his marriage to Markle, RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this year.
Harry won an apology from News Group Newspapers and its UK tabloids for intrusion into his private life and that of his late mother Princess Diana and was awarded more than $12million in damages.
And next up is a legal row with the British government.
If resolved, the court battle over his security could see him bring his children back to the UK for the first time since 2022.
The case begins in April and may prove decisive in his relationship with his father King Charles.
Harry’s lawyers will appeal against a UK High Court judgment upholding a Home Office decision to downgrade his security provision in the UK when he stepped back as a senior working royal in 2020.
A royal source told us: "Prince Harry has a clear aim: he seeks to protect the safety of himself and his family during their time in the UK."