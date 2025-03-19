EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Has Left Herself Wide Open To TERROR ATTACKS and Kidnappers' After Revealing Her Day-to-Day Movements in High-Profile Mag Chat — 'They Are Plotting to Target Her'

The prince still fears he is a target for Islamist terror groups as a member of the Royal Family and given he served on the armed forces fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Markle has sparked security fears after admitting she had been attending her yoga classes with friends – but also on her own.

A senior Buckingham Palace insider told us: "It beggars belief that she could be quite so lax as to discuss she attends local yoga classes. We know for a fact that this is already being discussed on sites like Telegram which are used by terror groups and lone wolf kidnappers.

"On the one hand you've got Harry bleating the UK authorities won't pay his security costs and on the other, you've got his wife skipping down the road with her yoga mat under her arm and blabbing the details to the world. She is leaving herself wide open to criminal elements."

Markle revealed in her magazine interview: "I go to group classes that sometimes have 40 to 50 people in them and just walk in like, 'Hi!.'

"Of course, at the beginning, that felt like a lot. By the way, I think anybody walking into a yoga class with 50 people when you're one of the last people that walk in and everyone looks up, it's going to feel a little uncomfortable!"