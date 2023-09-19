'He Checks Every Box': Meg Ryan's Crushing on Newly Single Kevin Costner, Waiting for Divorce Dust to Settle Before Making Her Move
Romcom queen Meg Ryan,61, is said to be crushing on newly single Kevin Costner, 68, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders claimed that Ryan was patiently waiting for the dust to settle on Costner's bitter divorce before she made a move on the Yellowstone star.
Sources spilled that Ryan's alleged crush on Costner was no new thing.
"She's always had a soft spot for Kevin," an insider told the National Enquirer. "Whenever they'd run into each other at showbiz events through the years, there was a major spark."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Ryan apparently always remembered the "spark" between her and Costner.
"It's one of her big regrets that they never managed to work together," the source noted of the Sleepless in Seattle actress.
Ryan and Costner were both slated to star in The Tortilla Curtain in the mid-2000s, but the project fell through.
- Autopsy Bombshell: Mother of Sergio Brown's Death Ruled Homicide, NFL Star Still Missing Two Days After Disappearance
- Tim Ballard Scandal: Activist Allegedly Coerced Women to Shower and Share a Bed to Fool Traffickers, Sources Claim
- Two Arrested, NYC Toddler Dead After Multiple Children Exposed to Fentanyl at New Daycare Center: Cops
Ryan began dating rockstar John Mellencamp in 2011. The You've Got Mail star dated Mellencamp for almost a decade, which included a brief engagement before they split in 2019. Since then, Ryan has remained single while Mellencamp entertained a variety of romantic interests.
"Meg's not given up on dating forever, she's just waiting for the right candidate — and Kevin checks every box of what she'd love in her next guy," the insider continued. "He's passionate about his craft, he's a musician and he's good-looking."
"It also helps that he lives right down the street from her in Santa Barbara!" the source added.
While Ryan may be considering romantic prospects in her proximity, Costner had his plate full with his divorce from his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner.
"Meg is putting the word out among their mutual friends that she's there if Kevin ever wants some company," the insider revealed. "He just might give her a call when he's ready to date again. He always thought she was cute."
Costner married Baumgartner in 2004, 10 years after his nasty divorce from first wife Cindy Costner in 1994.
Baumgartner and Costner share three children — and the estranged couple have already sparred over the issue of child support.
A Santa Barbara judge recently ruled in Costner's favor and ordered the actor to pay his estranged wife $63k a month in child support. The ruling was a shocking break from the $248k per month that Baumgartner initially requested.
Baumgartner said the ruling would force her to reenter the workplace to support her family. She was additionally ordered to vacate the couple's multimillion-dollar estate after Costner accused her of violating their prenup agreement, which stated she was to move out within 30 days of the divorce being filed.