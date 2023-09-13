‘Exposing Christine’: Kevin Costner Privately ‘Doing Cartwheels’ After Shutting Down ‘Gold Digger’ Ex's Child Support Demands in $400 Million Divorce War
Kevin Costner has avoided speaking publicly about his ongoing divorce war with his soon-to-be ex-wife Christine Baumgartner but sources said he’s jumping for joy behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to insiders close to the situation, the 68-year-old Yellowstone actor was overjoyed after a Santa Barbara judge ruled in his favor on the issue of child support.
The judge ordered Costner to pay $63k a month to Baumgartner in support for their 2 kids. The actor’s ex had demanded $248k per month in child support initially.
Baumgartner admitted the decision will force her to renter the workforce to be able to support her family. She was ordered to move out of the couple’s $150 million estate — after Costner claimed she violated their prenup by failing to vacate within 30 days of her divorce being filed.
Baumgartner has since moved into a $40k per month home nearby that she did not believe was equal to her marital home. At a recent hearing, she told the judge their kids had luxury in their DNA.
Costner opposed her hefty child support proposal claiming she based her numbers on his Yellowstone income — which he said he no longer receives since he left the show and is in a fight with producers over residuals.
He told the court he invested $20 million in his upcoming western epic Horizon. Costner argued that if his fortune was tied up in real estate and investments. He said he should not be forced to sell off his assets to pay an oversized child support judgment, especially since his income has decreased drastically since leaving the Paramount+ show.
An insider said Costner has been ecstatic with the numerous court wins in the divorce. Sources spill that the gleeful actor is privately “jumping for joy” over his recent child support victory.
Costner’s divorce attorney Laura Wasser has accused Baumgartner of making “unreasonable” financial demands and suggested she planned to live off the child support cash — despite receiving a large sum payment of $1.5 million, an amount specified in their prenup.
Another source said that while Costner doesn't hate his ex, “it’s not so much the money as exposing Christine as the gold digger he believes she’s shown herself to be.”
“While Kevin’s saying the right things in public, he’s doing cartwheels behind closed doors!" said the insider.
The exes are due back in court in November.