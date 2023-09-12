Your tip
Kevin Costner Fighting Ex Christine's Demand for $885k in Divorce, Reveals Plot To Hit Her With Massive Legal Bill After War Ends

Sep. 12 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

A raging Kevin Costner has a dastardly Christmas surprise for his estranged wife after they hash out their bitter divorce battle over his $400 million fortune, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Dances with Wolves plans to slap Christine Baumgartner with a series of legal bills for violating the prenup and forcing him to spend thousands on his lawyers to fend off what he calls her “litigious behavior.”

kevin costner mega
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner is plotting to slap his estranged wife with a hefty Christmas legal bill after their bitter battle ends.

The cruel plot against the mother of his three children, ages 16, 14, and 13 was laid bare in court documents where his pit-bull lawyers blasted Baumgartner for seeking an additional $885k for legal and expert costs to prepare for their battle royale over the validity of the prenup later this year.

“When it became painfully apparent that Kevin would have to bring successive and multiple (request for orders) because of Christine’s litigious behavior, Kevin took his request for fees off calendar with a plan to renew it in December 2023,” Costner’s lawyer Parima Pandkhou stated in court documents.

kevin costner kids wife
Source: MEGA

Costner charges the mother of his three children has engaged in 'litigious behavior" that has cost him thousands in extra lawyer fees.

“Rather than burden the Court with one fee motion after another, Kevin elected to wait and bring it all to the Court’s attention at the bifurcated (prenup) trial. The foregoing demonstrates Christine’s failure in these proceedings to act in good faith to resolve issues and curb the incurrence of otherwise avoidable attorney’s fees.

The Yellowstone hunk already plans to slam Baumgartner with a nearly $100k legal bill following his successful court fight to evict her from his prized $145 million compound in July. Baumgartner refused to budge from the homestead in Carpinteria, California unless he agreed to give her $248k a month in child support payments.

kevin costner wife christine
Source: MEGA

Costner plot emerged in court documents where he vehemently Christine Baumgartner's motion seeking an $885k in legal fees.

The Hidden Numbers star also plans to wallop his ex with legal fees for three other legal skirmishes where Santa Barbara Judge Thomas P. Anderle has ruled in the actor’s favor since Baumgartner slapped him with divorce papers in June.

Ironically, Baumgartner is seeking the $885k based on the amount of money the Tin Cup actor has spent on his legal team. But Costner lawyers charge the nominal legal fees became astronomical fending off Baumgartner’s losing battles.

kevin costner mega
Source: MEGA

Baumgartner slapped Costner with divorce papers in June after 18-years of marriage.

“The amount Kevin has incurred cannot be the talisman of how much Christine should be awarded in fees,” according to court documents. “That is because Kevin has been forced to spend substantial attorney’s fees as a result of Christine’s uncooperative conduct - he has had to repeatedly go to court to (successfully) obtain relief.”

What’s more Costner, 68, had already paid Baumgartner, 49, more than $400k in legal and forensic accounting costs. Costner’s team called the $885k request “outrageous.”

The battle over the prenup is expected to kick off in December — just in time for the holidays.

