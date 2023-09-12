Kevin Costner Fighting Ex Christine's Demand for $885k in Divorce, Reveals Plot To Hit Her With Massive Legal Bill After War Ends

A raging Kevin Costner has a dastardly Christmas surprise for his estranged wife after they hash out their bitter divorce battle over his $400 million fortune, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Dances with Wolves plans to slap Christine Baumgartner with a series of legal bills for violating the prenup and forcing him to spend thousands on his lawyers to fend off what he calls her “litigious behavior.”