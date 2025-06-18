EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal Massive A-Lister Fans Are Convinced Shot Secret Stash of Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Freak-Off' Tapes — After Shock Footage Was Shown to Jurors
Jurors sitting in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs' federal sex-trafficking and racketeering trial have winced as they were shown a disturbing video montage of his now-notorious 'Freak-Off' sex-fueled marathons said to have taken place in luxury suites at venues including New York’s Trump International Hotel.
Several of the jury also visibly squirmed in their seats as the footage played this week, RadarOnline.com can reveal – with one court insider saying: "There were looks of disgust."
But the footage – may be nothing compared to the clips trial watchers and insiders suspect one huge Hollywood A-lister has stashed away.
Jamie Foxx Fears
Jamie Foxx is again becoming embtroiled in Combs' explosive court proceedings as sources close to the investigation claimed he may have filmed some of the rapper’s notorious ‘Freak-Off’ parties — secret tapes prosecutors now believe could be key evidence.
The 57-year-old actor and comedian, best known for Ray and Django Unchained, is even said to be under consideration as a witness after investigators were tipped off about a stash of footage he allegedly captured at Combs' exclusive celebrity gatherings.
"I followed him the whole time," Foxx once boasted about his past bond with Combs.
He added: "I'm filming this, and it’s a pool party and it’s ridiculous."
Law enforcement sources have now told us they are now reviewing whether Foxx, or other A-listers, documented more than just parties – and whether some of that footage could support damning claims in court.
A source said: "What Jamie may have could nail Combs for life – if he kept the footage."
Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
The prosecution alleges the mogul used his influence and wealth to host and orchestrate these parties, which they claim served as a hub for trafficking and abuse. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.
The tapes shown so far in court have reignited long-standing rumors within Hollywood’s inner circle that multiple high-profile guests at Combs’ parties – including musicians, actors and media personalities – may have filmed some of the wildest moments themselves.
According to one source close to the investigation, Foxx’s name was flagged after a previously surfaced video showed him describing how he used to bring a camcorder to parties hosted by Combs.
"Jamie had access. He had a camera. It doesn’t take much to connect the dots," the source said.
A second insider, familiar with the prosecution's strategy, said authorities are now assessing how many celebrities might have recorded material that could corroborate witness testimonies – or reveal criminal activity directly.
"The belief is that some of these tapes are still out there," the insider said. "And people who were there – people like Jamie – may have them, knowingly or not."
What Does He Know?
The development comes as Combs' legal team clashed with Judge Arun Subramanian on Monday, June 16, following the sudden dismissal of juror number six due to conflicting information about his residence.
Defense attorneys argued the move was discriminatory and threatened to seek a mistrial.
But Judge Subramanian rejected the claim and warned the defense against injecting race into the issue, saying: "It would be improper to make this decision based on the juror's race."
With the prosecution expected to wrap its case in the coming days, attention is turning to whether any new footage – particularly from celebrity attendees – will emerge.
For now, sources suggest Foxx is just one of several A-listers investigators believe may have inadvertently captured evidence.
Combs remains in custody as the trial continues and faces life in jail if convicted on all the federal charges against him, wihch include sex trafficking and racketeering.