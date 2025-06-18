EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal Massive A-Lister Fans Are Convinced Shot Secret Stash of Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Freak-Off' Tapes — After Shock Footage Was Shown to Jurors

Jamie Foxx is again becoming embtroiled in Combs' explosive court proceedings as sources close to the investigation claimed he may have filmed some of the rapper’s notorious ‘Freak-Off’ parties — secret tapes prosecutors now believe could be key evidence.

The 57-year-old actor and comedian, best known for Ray and Django Unchained, is even said to be under consideration as a witness after investigators were tipped off about a stash of footage he allegedly captured at Combs' exclusive celebrity gatherings.

"I followed him the whole time," Foxx once boasted about his past bond with Combs.

He added: "I'm filming this, and it’s a pool party and it’s ridiculous."

Law enforcement sources have now told us they are now reviewing whether Foxx, or other A-listers, documented more than just parties – and whether some of that footage could support damning claims in court.

A source said: "What Jamie may have could nail Combs for life – if he kept the footage."