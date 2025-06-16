EXCLUSIVE: Why Hollywood's Most Famous Playboy is Finally Planning to Get Hitched — And It Hinges on Sleazy Hugh Hefner Comparison

The Titanic star, long considered Hollywood’s most enduring bachelor, is finally ready to settle down with 26-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, who he has been dating since August 2023.

Known for his yachts, environmental activism and a near-comical string of girlfriends under the age of 25, DiCaprio is now said to be contemplating marriage in earnest – a dramatic shift insiders attribute to both personal reflection and not-so-flattering comparisons to the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

A source close to the actor said: "Leo is getting very serious with Vittoria and an engagement is just around the corner.

"He doesn’t want to wind up an old bachelor, or seen as a sleazy old womanizer and that's where he’s headed if he doesn't do something about it soon.

"And in light of #MeToo and the current climate, he wants to keep his personal brand on point – and away from comparisons of him to the likes of Hefner."