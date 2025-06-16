Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Why Hollywood's Most Famous Playboy is Finally Planning to Get Hitched — And It Hinges on Sleazy Hugh Hefner Comparison

Leonardo DiCaprio is finally getting hitched as he hates the thought of being labelled a sleazy playboy like porn baron Hugh Hefner, right.

June 16 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Leonardo DiCaprio has finally had enough of his playboy reputation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Oscar-winning actor, 50, recently told a friend: "I don’t want to be the last guy at the party."

Settling Down

The eternal bachelor is determined to ditch his bed-hopping image.

The Titanic star, long considered Hollywood’s most enduring bachelor, is finally ready to settle down with 26-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, who he has been dating since August 2023.

Known for his yachts, environmental activism and a near-comical string of girlfriends under the age of 25, DiCaprio is now said to be contemplating marriage in earnest – a dramatic shift insiders attribute to both personal reflection and not-so-flattering comparisons to the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

A source close to the actor said: "Leo is getting very serious with Vittoria and an engagement is just around the corner.

"He doesn’t want to wind up an old bachelor, or seen as a sleazy old womanizer and that's where he’s headed if he doesn't do something about it soon.

"And in light of #MeToo and the current climate, he wants to keep his personal brand on point – and away from comparisons of him to the likes of Hefner."

Sleaze Fear

Hugh Hefner's image has been reassessed in light of the #MeToo movement.

While DiCaprio has dated a parade of high-profile women — including Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Camila Morrone, and reportedly even Rihanna and Blake Lively — none have led to long-term commitment.

But insiders insist Ceretti has changed everything.

"Leo is finally ready to settle – there's no cold feet here," a source added. "Plus, she's made it clear she doesn't want to go anywhere."

What once looked charming on DiCaprio – an eternally young leading man surrounded by models – now draws less flattering comparisons to Hefner, whose elderly lothario lifestyle became the subject of criticism before his death in 2017.

The insider added: "Leo's always been known as Hollywood's biggest payboy, but the novelty has worn off.

"And at his age, it's hard to keep up with that lifestyle."

Ceretti, who has appeared on more than two dozen Vogue covers, has also reportedly been a grounding force in DiCaprio’s life.

Loved Up

Life's bliss for the holiday-loving pair.

"She's quite focused on work and something of a homebody," one source said. "That's rubbed off on Leo. He's partying way less and has slimmed down a lot. He's also in better shape now than he’s been in years."

The actor and his girlfriend were recently spotted enjoying a vacation in Spain, dining with friends on a quiet restaurant date – a far cry from DiCaprio’s usual high-profile yacht escapades.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, 82, is thrilled at the prospect of a proposal.

Vittoria Ceretti's mum would love to see her get hitched to her actor lover.

"She's Leo's biggest fan!" one source said, adding: "And she would love for them to get married."

And there may be another motivator: competition.

DiCaprio's close friend Bradley Cooper, 50, is rumored to be preparing to propose to his girlfriend – and DiCaprio's ex – Gigi Hadid, 30.

"Leo’s definitely heard the talk about Bradley and Gigi," a source said. "He doesn't want to be seen as Hollywood's Last Bachelor Standing.

"This time, he wants to be first."

