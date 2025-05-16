EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of How 'Titanic' Miraculously Stayed Afloat Revealed — The Battles, Sex and Drugs Behind The Scenes of the Blockbuster That Beat All Hollywood Odds

■ Writer/director Cameron was able to convince studio bosses that his fictional love story mixed with the shocking human loss of the real-life vessel’s destruction in 1912 would highlight the emotional impact of the disaster and capture moviegoers’ hearts, creating one of the most successful films in Hollywood history.

■ Interspersed with shots of modern-day salvagers searching for a pricey necklace, the movie – which runs more than three hours – features two hours and 40 minutes of scenes set in 1912 – the exact amount of time it took the Titanic to sink into the ocean.

■ Upon learning her first scene would be the one in which DiCaprio's Jack sketches her character Rose in the nude, Winslet – then 21 – broke the ice by flashing him.

■ The actual sketch of Rose in the movie was drawn by Cameron, whose hands are seen in on-camera close-ups.

■ Winslet says fans frequently ask her to sign photos of the racy drawing – and she refuses, saying: "It feels very uncomfortable."

■ Filming did not go smoothly, as Cameron was a hard-charging perfectionist, prone to screaming at cast and crew.

"There were times when I was frightened of him. Jim has a temper like you wouldn’t believe," recalled Winslet.