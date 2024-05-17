'MAGA Mother of the Year': Lauren Boebert Attends Trump Trial After Skipping Her Own Son's Court Appearance

GOP House Rep. Lauren Boebert attended Donald Trump's hush money trial in Manhattan on Thursday just days after she skipped her own son's court appearance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Boebert appeared alongside other Republican lawmakers, including Anna Paulina Luna, Mike Waltz, Matt Gaetz, Andy Ogles, and Andy Biggs to show her support for the embattled former president.

"President Trump is not going anywhere. And we are not going anywhere either. We are here to stand with him," Boebert said as hecklers mocked and interrupted her with chants of "Beetlejuice" — a reference to when she was kicked out of a Denver theater for vaping and groping her date during a performance of the musical in September.