'MAGA Mother of the Year': Lauren Boebert Attends Trump Trial After Skipping Her Own Son's Court Appearance
GOP House Rep. Lauren Boebert attended Donald Trump's hush money trial in Manhattan on Thursday just days after she skipped her own son's court appearance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Boebert appeared alongside other Republican lawmakers, including Anna Paulina Luna, Mike Waltz, Matt Gaetz, Andy Ogles, and Andy Biggs to show her support for the embattled former president.
"President Trump is not going anywhere. And we are not going anywhere either. We are here to stand with him," Boebert said as hecklers mocked and interrupted her with chants of "Beetlejuice" — a reference to when she was kicked out of a Denver theater for vaping and groping her date during a performance of the musical in September.
Boebert's presence at Trump's trial was mocked online after it was noted that she didn't attend her 19-year-old son Tyler Boebert's criminal court proceedings.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Tyler was arrested in February after he and several friends were accused of breaking into cars and stealing cash and credit cards in Rifle, Colorado.
He is facing over 20 criminal charges including four counts of criminal possession of a financial device, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, three counts of property theft of under $300, four felony counts of criminal possession of ID documents of multiple victims, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony.
During a court appearance last week, Tyler told a judge that he still couldn't afford a lawyer to represent him in the case. "We are working to hire an attorney, but it's just been kind of hard with the prices,” he said during a previous hearing in April.
His mother, who makes at least $175,000 a year serving as the US representative for Colorado's 3rd congressional district, did not attend her son's court hearing, sparking criticism on social media.
"Boebert doesn't show up for her son's criminal court dates where he says he can't afford a lawyer. Instead, the MAGA Mother of the Year is up in NYC giving a hand to Donald Trump," Ron Filipkowski tweeted.
Brian Krassenstein added, "As Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert travel to New York City to attend Trump's trial, here's a reminder, that Boebert's teenage son Tyler Boebert was in court 7 days ago, without his mother and without a lawyer (he said he was having trouble paying for one). Lauren Boebert makes at least $175,000 a year. Just saying…"
In a statement shared after her son's arrest in February, Boebert said, "I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn't ask for."
"It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track," she continued.
"I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him. As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen."