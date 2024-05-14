Lauren Boebert's Son Tyler, 19, Tells Judge He Can't Afford a Lawyer for Criminal Case: 'It's Kind of Hard With the Prices'
GOP House Rep. Lauren Boebert’s son recently told a judge that he cannot afford a lawyer to represent him in a case connected to 22 criminal charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come more than two months after Tyler Boebert, 19, was arrested in February, the controversial congresswoman’s son revealed that he still has not submitted the paperwork for a public defender.
"We are working to hire an attorney, but it's just been kind of hard with the prices,” Tyler told Judge John Neiley during a hearing in April, according to Daily Mail. “But we are working on it.”
Fast forward to last week, and Congresswoman Boebert’s son revealed that he was still without legal representation despite having several weeks to request a public defender to take his case.
"I wish you had turned in that application a little sooner,” Judge Neiley told the teenager during last week’s hearing. “If you've done that, you just have to wait for the public defender to make their decision."
According to Tyler, he “has options” but he is “waiting to get the 100 percent.”
"It seems like I do have options,” he told the Colorado judge. “But I'm still waiting to get the 100 percent."
Judge Neiley ultimately postponed Boebert’s son’s next hearing until June 13 so that the teenager has extra time to decide between private legal counsel or a public defender.
"We can set this off for a little bit of time for you to make that decision,” the judge ruled last week.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tyler Boebert was arrested in February and slapped with 22 criminal charges after he, his alleged girlfriend, and two friends were accused of breaking into cars in Rifle, Colorado.
Boebert’s son is now facing more than 20 different charges – including four counts of criminal possession of a financial device, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and three counts of property theft of under $300.
The 19-year-old also faces four felony counts of criminal possession of ID documents of multiple victims, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses.
It is unclear if Congresswoman Boebert was helping her son retain legal counsel amid the myriad of serious criminal charges against him.
The GOP lawmaker released a statement after her son’s February arrest. She promised to “continue to be there for him” and “never give up on him.”
"I love my son Tyler Boebert, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn't ask for,” the Republican politician said earlier this year.
“It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track,” Boebert continued.
“I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him."