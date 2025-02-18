How Lady Gaga Has Dropped Biggest Hint Yet She Wants Family, But Is Insisting She Isn't Going to Be A Pushy Showbiz Mom: 'I Just Want to Let Them Find Out Who They Are'
Lady Gaga has opened up about her desire for a family to pals – and dropped the biggest hints yet she wants a brood of her own.
The 38-year-old, born Stefani Germanotta, known for her daring looks, is now almost unrecognizable with long brunette locks, a fringe of bangs and barely there eye makeup, RadarOnline.com can reveal – and it may be a sign she wants to settle into a comfortable domestic life with children, sources say.
After becoming famous in her 20s, the New York native is now less interested in shock value and is valuing inner peace, which is likely to include kids, insiders say she's told pals.
"I'm just trying to feel as in-my-skin as possible and not like I'm performing all the time," Gaga recently said. "For me, I'm at a place in my life where I just want to feel like myself."
Her fiancé Michael Polansky helped usher in this new era, the Poker Face singer also revealed.
Gaga said: "He used to say to me when we first met, 'You are a special human being when the cameras aren't on you. And I get to see that all the time.'"
It took the A Star Is Born actress some time to trust that she was enough for Polansky, sources say.
And as she recently revealed in a new interview, she was more accustomed to trying to avoid reality.
"I used to drink a lot and smoke a lot, and I was always looking for an out," she explained.
"I used to call it the trapdoor. I used to be like, 'I need an escape route.'"
"And I stopped doing that. And I actually started feeling it – being present."
Gaga has also admitted she's worried people will think she's boring, but added: "Honestly, thank God I'm boring. Thank God!"
With her seventh studio album Mayhon out March 7, Gaga will no doubt see her career go into overdrive.
But she did hint that she and Polansky are looking forward to starting a family, saying any children she has can be whoever they want.
She added: "I just want to let my kids find out who they are."
Our source said: "This is new era for Gaga – she is going back to her music roots, staying focused on her acting – and also building as blissful a life as she can with Michael, which seems sure to involve kids in their future."