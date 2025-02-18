How Lady Gaga Has Dropped Biggest Hint Yet She Wants Family, But Is Insisting She Isn't Going to Be A Pushy Showbiz Mom: 'I Just Want to Let Them Find Out Who They Are'

Lady Gaga has opened up about her desire for a family to pals – and dropped the biggest hints yet she wants a brood of her own.

The 38-year-old, born Stefani Germanotta, known for her daring looks, is now almost unrecognizable with long brunette locks, a fringe of bangs and barely there eye makeup, RadarOnline.com can reveal – and it may be a sign she wants to settle into a comfortable domestic life with children, sources say.

After becoming famous in her 20s, the New York native is now less interested in shock value and is valuing inner peace, which is likely to include kids, insiders say she's told pals.