Everything Kylie Jenner Has Said About Plastic Surgery — as Reality Star Faces Backlash Over Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut

Jenner first went public with temporary lip fillers in 2015 after months of speculation about her changing looks, noting the decision was due to a personal insecurity.

She later said a boy’s comment about her lips in her teenage years affected her confidence.

"I had really small lips, and I didn't ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, 'Oh my God, you're such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,' or something like that," she recalled. "From then on, I felt unkissable."

In 2018, Jenner told an Instagram fan she’d had her lip filler removed, but she returned later for a more subtle touch-up.

In a 2023 interview with HommeGirls, she said lip filler was “the best thing I’ve ever done,” while brushing off the idea that she’d had a lot of facial surgery.