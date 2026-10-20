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Home > Celebrity > Kylie Jenner

Everything Kylie Jenner Has Said About Plastic Surgery — as Reality Star Faces Backlash Over Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut

Kylie Jenner made her debut at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 18.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner made her debut at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 18.

Oct. 20 2026, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

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Kylie Jenner’s first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show appearance has put her right back into the spotlight after wearing a bejeweled $50million Fantasy Bra.

But not everyone loved the look. Some viewers slammed the outfit, while others speculated the reality star had potentially gone under the knife for more plastic surgery.

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Why Is Kylie Jenner Facing Backlash Over Victoria’s Secret Debut?

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Kylie Jenner appeared for the first time on the Victoria’s Secret runway.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner appeared for the first time on the Victoria’s Secret runway.

For her first time on the Victoria’s Secret runway, Jenner sported white angel wings and a diamond-encrusted Fantasy Bra designed with Jacob & Co. The design consisted of 4,410 natural diamonds, including a 75.54-carat yellow diamond.

The decision was controversial, as Jenner is a beauty mogul and reality star, not a longtime Victoria's Secret Angel. Some social media users said the honor should have gone to experienced models. Others took issue with her looks, with one commenter calling her chest “plastic.”

Adam Selman, Victoria’s Secret’s creative chief, defended the move, saying Jenner is a “cultural powerhouse” whose reach goes beyond fashion and television.

The debate has also sparked renewed interest in what Jenner has actually said she’s confirmed about cosmetic procedures.

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What Kylie Jenner Has Said About Her Lip Fillers

Kylie Jenner expressed that she is happy with her decision to get lip fillers
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner expressed that she is happy with her decision to get lip fillers

Jenner first went public with temporary lip fillers in 2015 after months of speculation about her changing looks, noting the decision was due to a personal insecurity.

She later said a boy’s comment about her lips in her teenage years affected her confidence.

"I had really small lips, and I didn't ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, 'Oh my God, you're such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,' or something like that," she recalled. "From then on, I felt unkissable."

In 2018, Jenner told an Instagram fan she’d had her lip filler removed, but she returned later for a more subtle touch-up.

In a 2023 interview with HommeGirls, she said lip filler was “the best thing I’ve ever done,” while brushing off the idea that she’d had a lot of facial surgery.

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When Did Kylie Jenner Get Her Chest Augmentation?

She revealed that she regrets having a certain surgery before having kids.
Source: MEGA

She revealed that she regrets having a certain surgery before having kids.

Jenner, who underwent br--st augmentation at 19, before she gave birth to her daughter Stormi, confirmed the news publicly in a 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

In May 2025, Jenner told a TikTok fan that she'd asked for “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!!”

She also named Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Garth Fisher.

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Kylie was with her daughter Stormi at the Met Gala in NYC in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Kylie was with her daughter Stormi at the Met Gala in NYC in 2023.

While she has previously spoken positively about her lip filler, Jenner has said she regrets having her chest done before having children.

She also said she would be “heartbroken” if Stormi wanted to have cosmetic surgery at 19, adding she wanted to set a good example for her daughter.

In 2024, Jenner opened up about the pressure of growing up in the public eye.

“People have been talking about my looks since I was 13,” she said on The Kardashians.

However, that doesn't mean that she's entirely done changing her look.

In a podcast conversation in 2026, Jenner said she wanted a bigger chest, joking that she wanted her b---s to make an entrance before she did.

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