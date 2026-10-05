'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' and 'Botched' Plastic Surgeon Targeted in Heist by Fake Construction Worker

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly entered the office under the guise of being a construction worker who claimed she was checking the water pressure. The building was notably under construction, which left employees at the front desk unsuspecting when the request was made.

An employee for Fisher said in an interview, "We were in the front desk, and a lady came in and says that she work for the construction building, so we let her in, and then she pointed at even the logo on her shirt."

The woman was then shown around the office, including the bathroom and other locations with sinks. One of those bathrooms was located near Fisher's personal office. The woman allegedly flushed the toilet before leaving, so the employee returned to her desk.

However, as shown in surveillance footage, the woman returned just a few moments later, heading to Fisher's office. "My coworker told me, 'Oh, by the way, the lady came back. She said she forgot her phone in the bathroom,' So she let her in," the employee recalled.