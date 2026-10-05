'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' and 'Botched' Plastic Surgeon Targeted in Heist by Fake Construction Worker
Oct. 5 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Dr. Paul Nassif, known for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Botched, and Dr. Garth Fisher, from the television show Extreme Makeover, were the alleged victims in a botched Beverly Hills burglary heist, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The reality TV stars' plastic surgery offices were targeted by a woman, along with one additional location.
Paul Nassif and Garth Fisher's Offices Hit in Burglary
Police are searching for a woman who allegedly entered the office under the guise of being a construction worker who claimed she was checking the water pressure. The building was notably under construction, which left employees at the front desk unsuspecting when the request was made.
An employee for Fisher said in an interview, "We were in the front desk, and a lady came in and says that she work for the construction building, so we let her in, and then she pointed at even the logo on her shirt."
The woman was then shown around the office, including the bathroom and other locations with sinks. One of those bathrooms was located near Fisher's personal office. The woman allegedly flushed the toilet before leaving, so the employee returned to her desk.
However, as shown in surveillance footage, the woman returned just a few moments later, heading to Fisher's office. "My coworker told me, 'Oh, by the way, the lady came back. She said she forgot her phone in the bathroom,' So she let her in," the employee recalled.
Suspicious Charges Hit Credit Cards
After the woman left, Fisher and his wife reportedly received thousands of dollars in charges on their credit cards, including from the Apple Store and at the Beverly Center.
Nassif, in the same building, allegedly suffered a similar incident with the woman, as the same woman was captured on surveillance footage in his office, too.
The surveillance videos were turned over to the Beverly Hills Police Department. A $2,500 reward was offered by the surgeons.
Fans Laugh Off Fraudulent Charges
People online were less than sympathetic toward the reality TV stars. One person on Instagram wrote, "I don't know why, but this doesn’t bother me at all, and that $2500 reward is laughable. Obviously they're not that bent about it."
A second added, "Eh, who cares. Their credit card companies will cover it. Meanwhile that lady will always be broke living like that."
Other people pointed to the incident as a sign of LA's "decay," calling it "laughable." They also predicted she would be found quickly, suggesting she turn herself in before the police hunt her down.
Another added, "What a dummy. They will find her too."
Inside the Surgeons' High-Profile Status
Nassif was on the RHOBH alongside his now ex-wife Adrienne Maloof, who was a primary cast member. After divorcing Maloof in 2012, he married Brittany Pattakos in 2019. He no longer participates in the reality television show, appearing in only the first three seasons. In addition this own show, Botched, he also appeared on E!'s Dr. 90210.
Fisher was the first doctor selected for ABC's Extreme Makeover. He notably also did Kylie Jenner's br--st augmentation in June 2025, as admitted by The Kardashians star.
It's unclear if the woman who posed as a construction worker targeted the offices with their high-profile status in mind.