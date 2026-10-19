Everything to Know About Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut — as Reality Star Dazzles in $50 Million Fantasy Bra
Oct. 19 2026, Published 12:21 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut Sunday, Oct. 18, stepping onto the runway in the brand’s most expensive Fantasy Bra ever created.
The 29-year-old reality star and beauty entrepreneur wore the $50 million diamond-encrusted piece at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif., as Victoria’s Secret brought its runway show to Los Angeles for the first time in 19 years.
The appearance also marked the return of the Fantasy Bra after an eight-year absence. Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, and Corey Gamble were among those seen supporting her from the audience.
The $50 Million Statement Piece
Created with luxury jeweler Jacob & Co., the Fantasy Bra is valued at $50 million, making it the most valuable version in Victoria’s Secret history.
The design features a 75.54-carat radiant-cut Natural Fancy Vivid yellow diamond at its center, surrounded by 4,409 additional natural diamonds. Together, the stones total 1,373.39 carats.
The diamonds come in several cuts, including pear, heart, round brilliant, oval, marquise, and Jacob & Co.’s signature Angel-Cut. The piece is set in 18-karat gold and contains no fabric.
How It Was Built And Styled
The intricate design required more than 1,000 hours of work from 15 artisans. It was assembled from 3,218 individually designed components intended to move with Jenner’s body rather than sit rigidly in place.
Jenner paired the jeweled bra with white lingerie, a sheer embellished miniskirt, clear heels and oversized white feathered wings. Her long hair was styled with a center part, and her makeup featured soft pink tones.
Jacob & Co. said the concept began with a simple question: What if there were no fabric at all? The result was a jewelry structure designed to behave like lingerie while catching the light as Jenner walked.
Family Support In The Front Row
Jenner’s runway debut came with plenty of familiar faces watching from the audience. Kris Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were seen cheering during her walk, while Corey Gamble was also in attendance.
The Los Angeles show also featured performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Tate McRae, Megan Moroney and KATSEYE. Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid were among the models returning to the runway.
Why The Return Is A Big Deal
The Fantasy Bra tradition began in 1996, when Claudia Schiffer wore the first version for a Victoria’s Secret catalog shoot. Heidi Klum became the first to wear one on the televised runway in 2001.
Gisele Bündchen’s $15 million Red Hot Fantasy Bra from 2000 previously held the record for the most expensive version. The last Fantasy Bra to appear on the runway was worn by Elsa Hosk in 2018 and was valued at $1 million.
Victoria’s Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman said the Fantasy Bra was one of the elements fans requested most after the show’s return.
He described Jenner as a “cultural powerhouse,” citing her reach across fashion, entertainment, and pop culture as a reason for the unexpected casting choice.