Everything to Know About Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut — as Reality Star Dazzles in $50 Million Fantasy Bra

Kylie Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut Sunday, Oct. 18, stepping onto the runway in the brand’s most expensive Fantasy Bra ever created.

The 29-year-old reality star and beauty entrepreneur wore the $50 million diamond-encrusted piece at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif., as Victoria’s Secret brought its runway show to Los Angeles for the first time in 19 years.

The appearance also marked the return of the Fantasy Bra after an eight-year absence. Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, and Corey Gamble were among those seen supporting her from the audience.