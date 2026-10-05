Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet 'At Odds' Over Having Kids — as Reality Star Puts Baby Plans on 'Back Burner'

Kylie Jenner may have introduced a roadblock into her three-year romance with Timothée Chalamet after revealing that having more kids isn’t a priority, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kylie Jenner revealed that having more children is currently not a priority.

Meanwhile, Chalamet, 30, has been vocal about looking forward to his fatherhood era, saying last year that parenthood was "the point of life."

She even insisted the alternative of using a surrogate — like her sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian both did — was "99.9 percent" unlikely.

The reality star, 29, who shares two kids ( Stormi , 8, and Aire, 4) with ex Travis Scott , recently confessed that the "thought of carrying another baby right now feels insane."

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But while the duo appear to be on different pages concerning kids, a source insists Timothée "isn't too stressed about it. He sees it as an off-the-cuff comment that doesn’t fully reflect how she feels on the topic."

Indeed, Jenner stated last spring that she hadn’t ruled out having more children, and was simply pressing pause.

"In the last years of my 20s," she said, "I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, traveling with my kids [and] enjoying my kids. And then, I do want to have more kids."

For now, Chalamet is content to bide his time.

"He's not desperate to be a dad soon," said the source. "He’s secure enough in their relationship to believe they can figure this out if and when it becomes a problem, and that it won’t be an issue in the meantime."