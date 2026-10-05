Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet 'At Odds' Over Having Kids — as Reality Star Puts Baby Plans on 'Back Burner'

Photo of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are allegedly at odds over having kids.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 5 2026, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kylie Jenner may have introduced a roadblock into her three-year romance with Timothée Chalamet after revealing that having more kids isn’t a priority, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Baby Plans Put Romance in Question

Photo of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner revealed that having more children is currently not a priority.

The reality star, 29, who shares two kids (Stormi, 8, and Aire, 4) with ex Travis Scott, recently confessed that the "thought of carrying another baby right now feels insane."

She even insisted the alternative of using a surrogate — like her sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian both did — was "99.9 percent" unlikely.

Meanwhile, Chalamet, 30, has been vocal about looking forward to his fatherhood era, saying last year that parenthood was "the point of life."

Timothée Chalamet Isn't Giving Up Hope

Photo of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

The secure couple believed future disagreements would easily resolve naturally.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Andrew Garfield faces backlash over his billionaire claim while promoting his new movie.

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Garfield Faces Backlash Over Billionaire Movie Claim

Mr. T slams a new Netflix documentary about his life and disputes its portrayal of his story.

EXCLUSIVE: Mr T Slams New Netflix Documentary About His Life

But while the duo appear to be on different pages concerning kids, a source insists Timothée "isn't too stressed about it. He sees it as an off-the-cuff comment that doesn’t fully reflect how she feels on the topic."

Indeed, Jenner stated last spring that she hadn’t ruled out having more children, and was simply pressing pause.

"In the last years of my 20s," she said, "I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, traveling with my kids [and] enjoying my kids. And then, I do want to have more kids."

For now, Chalamet is content to bide his time.

"He's not desperate to be a dad soon," said the source. "He’s secure enough in their relationship to believe they can figure this out if and when it becomes a problem, and that it won’t be an issue in the meantime."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.