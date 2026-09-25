Kylie Jenner Praised by Critics for New 'Natural' Appearance After Toning Down Fillers: 'We Can See Her Face Move'
Sept. 25 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner has left fans impressed with her latest vlog, and it has nothing to do with her jet-setting lifestyle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 29-year-old cosmetics mogul took viewers along as she prepped for a friend's destination wedding overseas, but it was her noticeably more natural, expressive face that stole the show – with fans cheering what they believed was a dramatic dialing back of fillers and injectables.
Kylie Jenner's Face Becoming More Expressive Again
Jenner took fans along for a pre-wedding gym session, beaming with excitement as she gushed about being just one day away from jetting to Saint-Tropez, France, for the nuptials — while her remarkably expressive face moved freely as she smiled and chatted.
After her workout, Jenner headed home to pack, rifling through racks of designer looks tailored to her slimmed-down curves and staging a mini fashion show of outfits she was considering for the glamorous nuptials.
But it was a completely makeup-free Jenner who really grabbed attention, showing off noticeably softer features, more natural-looking lips, and a less sculpted jawline than the famously plumped-up look she sported throughout the late 2010s and early 2020s, fueling fans’ belief that she has dramatically scaled back the fillers and injectables.
'Now She Looks Natural, Normal, And Her Face Actually Moves'
In the comments on the vlog, Jenner's fans went wild for how much more natural she looks today.
"It's crazy how now we can see her face move naturally since she has stopped with the overdone botox/fillers. She looks great!" one person raved.
"Right! I was thinking to myself, she looks like old Kylie in some clips!" a second noted, referring to how Jenner looked as a teen before going all-in on large lip fillers and facial injections.
"She's so much prettier like this," a third fan cheered, while a fourth wrote, "Yes! Her lips, she looks so good!!!" with her more natural appearance.
A fifth fan gushed, "She really did fix her lips, her eyes, and all that other horrible plastic surgery. Somehow it's all fixed, and now she looks natural, normal, and her face actually moves!"
Kylie Jenners Lips Look So Much More Natural Today
Jenner has gone back and forth with facial injectables over the years, after first plumping up her famous pout with lip filler when she was just 16 years old.
The reality star eventually fessed up that clever contouring wasn't responsible for her dramatically fuller lips, admitting on a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "I have temporary lip fillers. It's just an insecurity of mine, and it's what I wanted to do."
Jenner has been open about dialing back her famous fillers over the years, revealing in 2018 that she had "got rid of all my filler" before later resuming lip injections. In 2024, she revealed she had again dramatically scaled back her plumped-up pout by dissolving roughly half of her lip filler.
Kylie Jenner Has Become More Confident With Going Makeup-Free
Even as recently as May 2023, Jenner had zero regrets about her famously plumped-up pout. “It was the best thing I've ever done,” she told HommeGirls about getting lip injections, adding: "Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips."
But beauty trends have dramatically shifted in the years since, with the once-ubiquitous overfilled look falling out of fashion as softer, more natural-looking features have increasingly taken center stage in Hollywood.
Jennifer confessed in 2025 that she felt more confident going without makeup and letting her natural features shine.
“I’ve definitely cut down on my make-up routine and have been leaning towards a more natural make-up look, so taking care of my skin is even more important since I’m letting it shine through more," she shared.