Kylie Jenner Praised by Critics for New 'Natural' Appearance After Toning Down Fillers: 'We Can See Her Face Move'

The 29-year-old cosmetics mogul took viewers along as she prepped for a friend's destination wedding overseas, but it was her noticeably more natural, expressive face that stole the show – with fans cheering what they believed was a dramatic dialing back of fillers and injectables .

Kylie Jenner has left fans impressed with her latest vlog, and it has nothing to do with her jet-setting lifestyle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jenner radiated joy while nearly makeup free, gushing about how she was so excited to go to a friend's wedding in the South of France.

But it was a completely makeup-free Jenner who really grabbed attention, showing off noticeably softer features, more natural-looking lips, and a less sculpted jawline than the famously plumped-up look she sported throughout the late 2010s and early 2020s, fueling fans’ belief that she has dramatically scaled back the fillers and injectables.

After her workout, Jenner headed home to pack, rifling through racks of designer looks tailored to her slimmed-down curves and staging a mini fashion show of outfits she was considering for the glamorous nuptials.

Jenner took fans along for a pre-wedding gym session, beaming with excitement as she gushed about being just one day away from jetting to Saint-Tropez, France, for the nuptials — while her remarkably expressive face moved freely as she smiled and chatted.

Jenner went makeup free while showing off the cosmetics she was packing for her trip, as fans noticed the change in her face.

In the comments on the vlog, Jenner's fans went wild for how much more natural she looks today.

"It's crazy how now we can see her face move naturally since she has stopped with the overdone botox/fillers. She looks great!" one person raved.

"Right! I was thinking to myself, she looks like old Kylie in some clips!" a second noted, referring to how Jenner looked as a teen before going all-in on large lip fillers and facial injections.

"She's so much prettier like this," a third fan cheered, while a fourth wrote, "Yes! Her lips, she looks so good!!!" with her more natural appearance.

A fifth fan gushed, "She really did fix her lips, her eyes, and all that other horrible plastic surgery. Somehow it's all fixed, and now she looks natural, normal, and her face actually moves!"