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EXCLUSIVE: BBC 'Could Revive Scrapped Princess Diana Film' as Princes William and Harry Go Head-to-Head

Split photos of Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

BBC could be looking to revive a throwback doc about Princess Diana.

Sept. 25 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Prince William and Prince Harry's rival planned appearances to mark 30 years since Princess Diana's death could prompt the BBC to revisit a sensational documentary it abandoned two decades ago, sources have told RadarOnline.com.

Insiders told us William, 44, and Harry, 42, are set to feature separately in programs commemorating their mother in 2027, three decades after she died aged 36 in a Paris car crash.

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BBC Archives Could Revisit Scrapped Princess Diana Documentary

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Photo of Princess Diana with BBC Logo
Source: MEGA

The BBC considered reviving a shelved Princess Diana documentary.

The anniversary has already been thrust into the spotlight by their uncle Charles Spencer, 62, whose controversial memoir Swan Song: Diana, My Sister has reopened arguments about Diana's life, death and treatment by the royal family.

A television source claimed: "There is an extraordinary amount of Diana material sitting in the BBC's archives, and inevitably people are asking what could be revisited for the anniversary.

"An abandoned BBC documentary on her is particularly fascinating because it was made for the 10th anniversary of her death and then disappeared. Twenty years later, with William and Harry separately discussing their mother, the circumstances are completely different."

"Nobody is suggesting the BBC simply dusts off the scrapped project and broadcasts it unchanged," the insider noted. "But the recordings and research potentially offer an extraordinary historical record that could be reconsidered as part of something new.

"The irony is impossible to miss. Charles Spencer was strongly opposed to the material being broadcast at the time, yet he has now published a deeply revealing account of Diana himself and argued that recording the truth about his sister is his duty."

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Shelved Recordings Could Offer New Historical Material

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana recorded candid comments with her voice coach.

Sources told us a BBC documentary was prepared for the 10th anniversary of Diana's 1997 death but was ditched in 2007 amid concerns it could jeopardize the corporation's relationship with the then-Prince Charles and plans for a program marking his 60th birthday.

It is said to have incorporated recordings Diana made with her voice coach, in which she spoke candidly while apparently believing some comments were off the record.

Some of the material eventually surfaced on Channel 4 a decade later.

Another television source claimed: "Diana remains enormously compelling because arguments about what happened around her have never really ended.

"Now you potentially have William, Harry and Spencer all presenting different perspectives around the same anniversary. Any broadcaster with significant unseen or previously shelved Diana material is obviously going to examine what it has.

"The sensitivity for the BBC would be enormous. These aren't merely archive recordings anymore – they sit in the middle of a renewed family argument about Diana's history and who gets to tell it."

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New Memoir Reopens Disputed Royal Claims

Photo of Prince Charles
Source: MEGA

The BBC shelved its Princess Diana documentary ahead of then-Prince Charles' birthday.

Renewed interest in the program comes amid extraordinary controversy surrounding Spencer's new book, which alleges King Charles III, 77, sounded "giddily elated" after Diana's death and apparently later told his former brother-in-law: "We'll forget her soon enough."

The Palace has strongly challenged Spencer's recollection.

Spencer has stood by his central claims, accusing Buckingham Palace of "gaslighting" him and insisting he did not intend Swan Song as a "hit piece on the King."

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Photo of Prince William and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Prince Harry have planned separate tributes to Princess Diana, according to sources..

But the memoir's credibility has itself become part of the controversy after Spencer apologized to broadcaster Piers Morgan, 61, for incorrectly suggesting Morgan was responsible for the publication by the Sunday Mirror of covert photographs showing Diana exercising in a gym.

The pictures appeared in 1993 – two years before Morgan became editor of the Daily Mirror.

Morgan has stated he intends to pursue legal action despite the apology.

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