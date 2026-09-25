EXCLUSIVE: BBC 'Could Revive Scrapped Princess Diana Film' as Princes William and Harry Go Head-to-Head

The anniversary has already been thrust into the spotlight by their uncle Charles Spencer, 62, whose controversial memoir Swan Song: Diana, My Sister has reopened arguments about Diana's life, death and treatment by the royal family.

A television source claimed: "There is an extraordinary amount of Diana material sitting in the BBC's archives, and inevitably people are asking what could be revisited for the anniversary.

"An abandoned BBC documentary on her is particularly fascinating because it was made for the 10th anniversary of her death and then disappeared. Twenty years later, with William and Harry separately discussing their mother, the circumstances are completely different."

"Nobody is suggesting the BBC simply dusts off the scrapped project and broadcasts it unchanged," the insider noted. "But the recordings and research potentially offer an extraordinary historical record that could be reconsidered as part of something new.

"The irony is impossible to miss. Charles Spencer was strongly opposed to the material being broadcast at the time, yet he has now published a deeply revealing account of Diana himself and argued that recording the truth about his sister is his duty."