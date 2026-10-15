Inside the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Controversy — as Lingerie Giant Faces Backlash Over 'Nepo Baby' Casting Claims

Strijd’s account has fueled criticism over how the lingerie brand is choosing its models, with some fans questioning whether established Victoria’s Secret veterans are being overlooked as the company embraces a broader mix of celebrities, newer models, and social media personalities.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is facing backlash days before its return Sunday, Oct. 18, after longtime Angel Romee Strijd revealed she was not selected for the 2026 runway despite preparing for the casting process for months. RadarOnline.com can report.

Strijd, 31, addressed her exclusion in TikTok videos posted Monday, Oct. 12, just days before the show. She said she had prepared throughout the summer and traveled to New York for casting in September before spending weeks uncertain about whether she had made the lineup.

In one video, Strijd said she was eventually told that the casting team did not think she would “fit in the show this year.” She described the process as emotionally difficult and said she did not intend to pursue another Victoria’s Secret runway opportunity.

Strijd walked in five consecutive Victoria’s Secret shows from 2014 through 2018 and became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2015. The brand's runway show returned in 2024 after a six-year hiatus.