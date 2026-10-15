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Home > News > Victoria's Secret

Inside the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Controversy — as Lingerie Giant Faces Backlash Over 'Nepo Baby' Casting Claims

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Faces Boycott Calls Over Casting Row
Source: @ MEGA

Fans criticize Victoria’s Secret’s 2026 casting choices as Romee Strijd reveals a stressful rejection

Oct. 15 2026, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

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The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is facing backlash days before its return Sunday, Oct. 18, after longtime Angel Romee Strijd revealed she was not selected for the 2026 runway despite preparing for the casting process for months. RadarOnline.com can report.

Strijd’s account has fueled criticism over how the lingerie brand is choosing its models, with some fans questioning whether established Victoria’s Secret veterans are being overlooked as the company embraces a broader mix of celebrities, newer models, and social media personalities.

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Romee Strijd Describes A Stressful Casting Process

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Image Of Romee Strijd
Source: @ MEGA

The Dutch model confirmed she won't be walking the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Strijd, 31, addressed her exclusion in TikTok videos posted Monday, Oct. 12, just days before the show. She said she had prepared throughout the summer and traveled to New York for casting in September before spending weeks uncertain about whether she had made the lineup.

In one video, Strijd said she was eventually told that the casting team did not think she would “fit in the show this year.” She described the process as emotionally difficult and said she did not intend to pursue another Victoria’s Secret runway opportunity.

Strijd walked in five consecutive Victoria’s Secret shows from 2014 through 2018 and became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2015. The brand's runway show returned in 2024 after a six-year hiatus.

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Fans Criticize The Brand’s Choices

Image Of Lisa Chavy
Source: @ MEGA

Victoria's Secret accused of choosing popularity over talent.

Strijd’s comments quickly sparked online debate, with critics arguing that the brand should have made room for a model closely associated with its previous runway era. Some social media users have also threatened to boycott the 2026 show over the casting decisions.

The reaction, however, represents the views of individual fans rather than evidence of a broader customer boycott.

The 2026 show will take place in Los Angeles and stream live on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

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About Victoria's Secret 'Nepo Baby' Debate

Image Of Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lila Moss and Iris Law.
Source: @ MEGA

Victoria's Secret has been called out for selecting models from elite industry families.

The controversy has also brought renewed attention to models with famous family connections. Amelia Gray, the daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, is among the models confirmed for the 2026 show after appearing in the 2025 runway event.

Iris Law, daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost, and Lila Moss, daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, both walked in the 2025 Victoria’s Secret show. Their appearances have since been cited in online discussions about so-called “nepo baby” casting.

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Image Of The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Source: @ MEGA

Many more models like Adriana, Candice among others will be seen.

Strijd is not the only veteran model to miss the 2026 lineup. Frida Aasen has also reportedly spoken about being left out of this year’s show, adding to questions surrounding the brand’s casting process.

At the same time, several familiar Victoria’s Secret faces are returning. Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Elsa Hosk are among the confirmed models, with Hosk making her first appearance since 2018.

The 2026 lineup also includes Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser and others, underscoring the mix of established stars and newer talent Victoria’s Secret has adopted since the show's 2024 revival.

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