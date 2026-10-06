Kylie Jenner 'Wants Bigger Implants' as Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Is 'Thrilled' by Reality Star's Plastic Surgery Plans
Oct. 6 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
The reality star wants bigger implants — and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet is thrilled, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
TikTok Revelations and Desire for Bigger Implants
Last summer, Kylie Jenner made a rare move for a celeb when she revealed the details of her chest augmentation on TikTok.
"445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!! Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps lol," the 29-year-old replied to a curious user, even naming her plastic surgeon.
Now, the mom of two is saying she wants to go under the knife again.
"I do want them bigger," the reality star said of her chest on the Better Half with Stas & Vic podcast. "I say it every day. I’m like, ‘They need to be bigger and more out there.’ I want my t--- to walk in before I do."
While Jenner acknowledged that she "probably" won't get her chest done before she turns 30 next August, one person is eager to see the change.
Boyfriend In Full Support
A source told Radar that Chalamet, Jenner's boyfriend of more than three years, is in full support.
"People tear Kylie down all the time for having so much plastic surgery, but Timmy has zero issue with it," the source says of the 30-year-old Oscar nominee. "He loves all her enhancements."
As far as the Marty Supreme actor is concerned, it's her body, her choice.
"His attitude is that if she wants to get more work done, she should go for it. It would be different if the work she got looked bad, but it’s top-notch, and in his opinion looks very natural, only better," said the source. "She looks hot. He's very turned on by her curves."
Their mutual attraction is evident whenever the couple is spotted out together.
"He's all over her," said the source. "He can’t keep his hands off."