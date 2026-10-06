Kylie Jenner 'Wants Bigger Implants' as Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Is 'Thrilled' by Reality Star's Plastic Surgery Plans

Last summer, Kylie Jenner made a rare move for a celeb when she revealed the details of her chest augmentation on TikTok.

"445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!! Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps lol," the 29-year-old replied to a curious user, even naming her plastic surgeon.

Now, the mom of two is saying she wants to go under the knife again.

"I do want them bigger," the reality star said of her chest on the Better Half with Stas & Vic podcast. "I say it every day. I’m like, ‘They need to be bigger and more out there.’ I want my t--- to walk in before I do."

While Jenner acknowledged that she "probably" won't get her chest done before she turns 30 next August, one person is eager to see the change.