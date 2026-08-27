Kylie Jenner Admits She Plans to Go Under the Knife Again for Larger Implants: 'They Need to Be Bigger and More Out There'
Aug. 27 2026, Published 11:21 a.m. ET
Kylie Jenner isn't quite done with plastic surgery.
The 29-year-old socialite described her next steps to achieve her ideal body. In particular, she's looking forward to some bigger b----- implants, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kylie Jenner Plans Next Set of Implants
Speaking on the Better Half with Stas & Vic podcast, she confessed to Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, who also has had plastic surgery, and Victoria Villarroel, "I do want them bigger."
Jenner already was transparent about the work she had done, previously dishing publicly about her 445 cc implants in an act of total transparency.
"I say it every day. I'm like, 'They need to be bigger and more out there. I want my t--- to walk in before I do,'" she told her friends.
On social media, Jenner told a fan all about her existing package. She wrote, "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol."
Socialite Considers New Piercing
While the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been fixated on a new bra size for about a year, she also said she "probably" won't act on the urge before turning 30 years old. Instead, Jenner planned to get a simple belly button piercing as her next alteration.
Jenner looked forward to "diamonds dripping from my belly button."
Karanikolaou said, "I think you would like it, too, because you like low-rise things, like your little waist. I think you're going to look s--y with one."
Kylie Jenner Shares Deepest Surgery Regret
The Kardashian family, especially Jenner's half-sister Kim Kardashian, are known for their bold plastic surgery choices. In fact, Jenner admitted she got her implants at just 19 years old.
However, that was a big regret for Jenner, who urged others to think hard about going under the knife so soon. On an episode of The Kardashians, she "recommend anyone who was thinking about it to wait until after you have children."
Further, she reflected on her own daughter, Stormi, who is 8 years old.
"I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19," Jenner admitted.
Jenner Denies Other Work
Jenner notoriously also received, and likely continues to receive, lip filler. However, the modification is not permanent and must be upkept with additional and regular hyaluronic acid injections.
Her lips also became a primary selling point of her branding and business. Jenner released lip kits, which include a lipstick and lip liner, via her Kylie Cosmetics brand.
In the past, Jenner denied additional surgeries. However, fans have long questioned if she's received any work done to modify her facial shape and appearance.
Jenner insisted she simply uses contour and other makeup techniques to achieve her look. She also claimed her body changes were largely due to weight fluctuations and age.
Her life in the public spotlight started early, she argued, so the world has simply watched her grow up. After all, she was only 9 years old when Keeping Up With the Kardashians began.