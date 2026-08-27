Kylie Jenner Admits She Plans to Go Under the Knife Again for Larger Implants: 'They Need to Be Bigger and More Out There'

Speaking on the Better Half with Stas & Vic podcast, she confessed to Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, who also has had plastic surgery, and Victoria Villarroel, "I do want them bigger."

Jenner already was transparent about the work she had done, previously dishing publicly about her 445 cc implants in an act of total transparency.

"I say it every day. I'm like, 'They need to be bigger and more out there. I want my t--- to walk in before I do,'" she told her friends.

On social media, Jenner told a fan all about her existing package. She wrote, "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol."