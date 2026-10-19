Kylie Jenner Faces Intense Backlash After Making Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut in $50Million Fantasy Bra: 'Her Entire Body is Plastic'

Jenner made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut on October 18, wearing the most expensive Fantasy Bra the lingerie brand has ever created.

The Los Angeles event also marked the return of the elaborate jeweled design after an eight-year absence.

However, Jenner's appearance quickly became a source of controversy online.

"Kylie Jenner's whole face was created under anesthesia... Victoria's Secret turned down supermodels to let plastic-surgery Jenner get the most prized spot in their show," someone wrote.

A user replied, "Not just [her] face; her entire body is plastic."