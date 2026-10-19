Kylie Jenner Faces Intense Backlash After Making Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut in $50Million Fantasy Bra: 'Her Entire Body is Plastic'
Oct. 19 2026, Updated 3:21 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner is facing fierce backlash after making her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in a $50 million Fantasy Bra, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 29-year-old reality star walked in Sunday's show in Los Angeles, but some viewers were less interested in the diamond-encrusted lingerie than in what they claimed were her extensive cosmetic enhancements.
Kylie Jenner's Runway Debut Sparks Backlash
Jenner made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut on October 18, wearing the most expensive Fantasy Bra the lingerie brand has ever created.
The Los Angeles event also marked the return of the elaborate jeweled design after an eight-year absence.
However, Jenner's appearance quickly became a source of controversy online.
"Kylie Jenner's whole face was created under anesthesia... Victoria's Secret turned down supermodels to let plastic-surgery Jenner get the most prized spot in their show," someone wrote.
A user replied, "Not just [her] face; her entire body is plastic."
Fans Question Victoria's Secret Casting
Some viewers also expressed disbelief that Jenner had been selected over other models.
"I couldn't believe the models they turned down! All for Kylie?!!" one person commented in part.
"I completely agree, VS should show off natural beauty. Not science experiments," a user shared.
"So they let plastic take the big spot," another commenter added.
Critics Take Aim at Kylie Jenner's Appearance
The criticism continued, with some social media users questioning the role cosmetic procedures played in Jenner's appearance.
"It's hard to say if a woman is beautiful when everything [about] their appearance is enhanced surgically. That goes for all the Kardashians IMO; keep all that fake and bought beauty out of here," one person wrote.
Another commenter declared, "Natural beauty is the only true physical human beauty."
"She's become a plastic mannequin," another critic claimed, while someone else added, "Worst part is she's not even that attractive after all that money for surgery."
Inside the $50 Million Fantasy Bra
Created with luxury jeweler Jacob & Co., the Fantasy Bra features a 75.54-carat yellow diamond surrounded by 4,409 additional natural diamonds.
The stones total 1,373.39 carats, with the intricate 18-karat gold design requiring more than 1,000 hours of work from 15 artisans.
Jenner paired the piece with white lingerie, a sheer embellished miniskirt, clear heels, and oversized white feathered wings.
Her mother, Kris Jenner, and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet watched from the audience.
Victoria's Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman called Kylie a "cultural powerhouse."