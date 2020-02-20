Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brand Wars! Kylie Jenner’s 'Stormi' Trademarking Attempt Slammed By Clothing Company The organization claims the ‘KUTWK’ star will confuse customers of their brand.

Kylie Jenner might have been born into a wealthy family, but not everything is fed to her on a silver platter.

The Lip Kit mogul, 22, has been running into challenges in her attempt to get her daughter’s name trademarked, according to Page Six.

Kylie applied to trademarks related to her daughter Stormi’s name, including Stormi World, and a company — Business Moves Consulting — is curbing her efforts.

The company trademarked “Stormi Couture” and opposes Jenner’s application as they believe it would bring about confusion for their customers. They insist she has “no bona fide intent to use mark in commerce for identified goods or services.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, trademarking is one of the ways the reality star secures her brand.

She owns brands like “Kybow,” “Kyliner,” “Glitter Eyes,” “Kylie Baby,” “Lip Kit,” “Kylie Museum,” “Kylie Kon” and filed for trademarks on “Kylie Body” and “Kylie Body by Kylie Jenner” on Valentine’s Day, but she hasn’t always been successful.

She did not get the rights to the phrase “Rise and Shine” as someone already opened.

As Radar previously reported, Kylie filed trademark applications for “Kylie Skin By Kylie Jenner,” “Kylie Skin” and “Kylie Skin” on September 27, 2018, but they were all denied because a China-based company filled out an application on March 21, 2017 for the trademark “Kylie.” When the United States Patent and Trademark office did not receive additional paperwork within a six-month period, the “Kylie” application was dropped and Kylie filed more applications.

On July 17, 2019, she filed a new trademark for “Kylie Cosmetics”. She also sent seven trademarks for “Kylie” on June 24, 2019, which includes jewelry, lamps, restaurants, bars, retail store services, non-alcoholic drinks, children’s toys and more.

Kylie is not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family that has tried to secure their brand with trademarks.

In 2017, Kris Jenner won the rights to the word momager. Kourtney Kardashian filed a Poosh trademark on March 29, 2019 for non-medicated skincare preparations which is almost approved.