Kylie & Travis Throw Stormi Lavish 'Trolls' & 'Frozen' 2nd Birthday Party See how broken up couple reunited at over-the-top bash for their girl!

Kylie Jennerreunited with baby daddy Travis Scott as the two threw an extravagant 2nd birthday party for their daughter Stormi on Saturday night. It was the second “Stormi World”-themed bash after the girl enjoyed a lavish party last year.

Proud mom Kylie’s motto was, “StormiWorld 2 is better than 1.”

The party, in part a tribute to her dad’s ASTROWORLD album, boasted a slew of family members and friends, including Kim Kardashian with husband Kanye West and their kids North and Saint, John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen and their daughter Luna, Kris Jenner, Rosalia, Khloe Kardashian and daughter True, Fai Khadra, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Rob Kardashian’s daughterDream.

The party had three themes: Trolls World, Frozen World and Stormi World. Stormi World 2 featured several themed sections with customized maps incorporating the toddler’s favorite films: Trolls and Frozen.

Guests entered the party via a massive inflatable version of Stormi’s mouth and were treated to amusement park rides, a photo booth and even a whole Stormi World store. Stormi appeared to have a blast and was spotted interacting with a life-sized troll! The whole crowd enjoyed a make your own snow globe station and furniture made of ice to evoke the Disney movie.

Food included pink-frosted cupcakes with a purple sugar border, on which “Happy Birthday Stormi” was written in white frosting. Kylie, 22, wore spotted in a sparkly, tight bodysuit that matched her daughter’s outfit. Travis, 27, who split from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star months ago, held onto his baby girl next to her as the entire crowd wished Stormi “Happy Birthday.”

The rapper performed at last year’s Super Bowl, and fans thought he might propose to Kylie there. Instead, the two wound up ending their relationship last fall. But before Stormi’s party, Kylie had posted an Instagram tribute to her daughter and included two videos of her ex Travis.

Fans aren’t sure about the broken up couple’s status, as they’ve been flirting on Instagram recently. But it’s clear their co-parenting is going smoothly. Kylie wrote in her caption, “And just like that she’s two ⚡️⚡️ happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo 💕.”

