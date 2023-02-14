Ex-MSNBC Broadcaster Krystal Ball Claims She Had To Ask 'Permission' To Criticize Hillary Clinton

The former congressional candidate and news host reflected on her tenure at MSNBC with Rogan.

Ball claimed she prepared a monologue that urged Hillary to reconsider her plan to run for the 2016 Presidential bid two years before in 2014.

"I did this whole thing that was like, ‘She sold out to Wall Street. People are gonna hate this lady," Ball told Rogan. "She’s like the terrible candidate for the moment. Please don’t run."

Ball claimed that after she issued the remarks, her future commentary on the Democrat was highly scrutinized by the network.