Ex-MSNBC Broadcaster Krystal Ball Claims She Had To Ask 'Permission' To Criticize Hillary Clinton
Former MSNBC News host Krystal Ball claimed that she needed "permission" from her old network to criticize former Democrat presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ball, 41, recalled her time on the network and past personal advice she issued to Hillary, 75, as a former Democrat congressional candidate when she appeared as a guest on Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.
The former congressional candidate and news host reflected on her tenure at MSNBC with Rogan.
Ball claimed she prepared a monologue that urged Hillary to reconsider her plan to run for the 2016 Presidential bid two years before in 2014.
"I did this whole thing that was like, ‘She sold out to Wall Street. People are gonna hate this lady," Ball told Rogan. "She’s like the terrible candidate for the moment. Please don’t run."
Ball claimed that after she issued the remarks, her future commentary on the Democrat was highly scrutinized by the network.
"I was allowed to say it," Ball said about the monologue. "I deliver my thing. I did it exactly how I wanted to do it."
Ball claimed that her remarks did not go over well with the then president of MSNBC, Phil Griffin.
"Afterwards, I get pulled into an office and you know [I was told], ‘Great monologue, everything’s fine. But next time you do any commentary on Hillary Clinton, it has to get approved by the president of the network," Ball claimed she was told by MSNBC.
Ball shared that after the warning, she refrained from making remarks about the former first lady's candidacy.
"I would love to say that that didn’t affect me and that I was there to be a truth teller," Ball added. "Listen, I’m a human being. I’m sure I responded to the incentives of that system, like, ‘God, I don’t want to get in trouble with the boss."
Ball continued that being condemned for her ill-received Hillary commentary was "the way that it works" in cable broadcasting.
"Oftentimes, people [who work at the network] know where the boundaries are. They know what they’re allowed to say," Ball continued. "So they don’t need that direct intervention of censorship."
Ball concluded her thoughts on cable news with a dig at current news hosts — stating that most who work at networks "aren’t really there because they’re talented."
After Ball left MSNBC in 2015, she formed a PAC alongside progressive candidates and formed a podcast, Breaking Points, with Saagar Enjeti, who was also present for the Rogan interview.