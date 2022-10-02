Hillary Clinton Sparks Rumors Of 2024 Presidential Run As 'Moderate' Candidate: '[She's] Just Dusting Off Bill's Playbook'
Bill Clinton's former campaign advisor believes Hillary Clinton is dropping clear hints that she is planning to run in the 2024 Presidential Election — despite her previous insistence that her name would not be on the ballot.
Dick Morris, who currently works as an advisor for Donald Trump, claimed she may be attempting to lay the foundation to present herself as a more politically "moderate" candidate after she stated "nobody wants open borders" in a recent interview.
"Hillary is just dusting off Bill‘s playbook that I wrote for him and applying it herself this year," Morris said to radio host John Catsimatidis on Cat's Roundtable.
"I see more and more signs that Hillary's going to run," he continued. "[Bill] said there was a limit to the number of people the US can absorb. And Hilary a week ago … said Americans do not believe in open borders. These are all signals that she is going to be the moderate candidate for president."
Morris also predicted that the former Secretary of State would hold off on announcing her prospective run until after the midterm election in November, when Republicans are expected to win back the majority in the House of Representatives.
He explained, "She’s going to say after the election, 'See, the left cost us the House and the Senate. If we stay with a left-wing candidate in 2024, we’re going to lose the White House. I’m the only one who will tack to the center and give us a chance at victory.'"
"I know that’s her strategy because it’s the strategy I designed for Bill Clinton in 1992," he added.
However, last month, Hillary stated that she did not plan to run for president again after previously campaigning in the 2008 and 2016 elections.
"No, no," she said to CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell. "But I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that we have a president that respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions."