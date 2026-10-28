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Home > Politics > Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem Rival Flew in Same $53Million Private Jet That Sparked Backlash Before Trump Fired 'ICE Barbie,' Report Claims

A photo if Krisi Noem alongside a photo of Tom Homan
Source: MEGA

Tom Homan appeared to shade Kristi Noem when she was the head of DHS.

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Oct. 28 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Border Czar Tom Homan took a ride in the lavish private jet once held over Kristi Noem's head, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The $53million jet was a point of concern when the Department of Homeland Security's bloated budget came under vast scrutiny; however, Homan now appears to be reveling in the benefits of her scandal-ridden leadership without the repercussions she endured.

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Tom Homan Jets Off on Kristi Noem-Purchased Plane

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Gulfstream G700
Source: MEGA

Noem allegedly purchased planes for over market value while in her position at DHS.

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Flight-tracking data revealed a Gulfstream G650 with tail number N472US flew from Washington's Reagan National Airport to San Juan. Thereafter, it flew from the island to West Palm Beach one day later.

The jet was apparently one of three planes that put Noem's spending under a microscope. She reportedly spent millions on two Gulfstream G700s. Plus, she led a Boeing 737 for her own use. The jet wasn't just outfitted for her official duties; it was also tailored with a bedroom, showers, and a bar, allowing her to live in luxury.

According to Substack The PunchUp, Homan's ride aboard one of the planes was "rubbing salt in Kristi Noem's wounds," since she was ousted for the financial scandals.

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Homan and Noem Share Feud

Photo of Kristi Noem, Tom Homan
Source: MEGA

Tom Homan reportedly flew on one of Noem's planes.

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Homan and Noem were ensnared in a fiery feud while she was still at the Department of Homeland Security. Reports indicated the pair, despite both overseeing immigration related affairs, hardly spoke.

Questions about authority between a border czar and the head of DHS were raised, especially as Noem's competency came under fire.

The actions of Noem's DHS agents appeared to put Homan in the hot seat, and he wasn't happy to answer for her leadership's shortcomings.

In early 2026, after ICE agents shot and killed United States citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good, Homan appeared to take some of the blame. While appearing on CNN, he was questioned about the deaths, and Sara Sidner pried about whether an investigation was underway.

While Homan agreed one should take place to determine if there was any illegal activity, he stressed those events were not a part of his leadership.

He said, "What people need to understand CBP and ICE do not report to me. They report to Kristi Noem, and she'll hold these officers responsible."

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Kristi Noem Fired

A photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Noem was questioned by Congress over a series of scandals.

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Noem, known as the "ICE Barbie," was ousted from her position in the Trump administration on March 5.

Before her firing, the 54-year-old testified at two congressional hearings regarding several scandals, including her use of the Boeing 737. She allegedly paid above market value for the plane, bolstering government contracts for private sector contractors.

She was then accused of using the Boeing 737 to jet across the world with chief adviser Corey Lewandowski, whom she was accused of having an affair with.

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Trump Claims Kristi Noem 'Served Us Well'

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A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump moved Noem to the position of Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas.

Trump announced Noem's departure by claiming she "has served us well" and gloated over her "spectacular results." However, he moved her to the position of Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas.

Instead, he appointed Markwayne Mullin to the gig.

Trump wrote, "Serving 10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate, Markwayne has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma, where I won all 77 out of 77 Counties – in 2016, 2020, and 2024! A MAGA Warrior and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne truly gets along well with people and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda."

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