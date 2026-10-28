Kristi Noem Rival Flew in Same $53Million Private Jet That Sparked Backlash Before Trump Fired 'ICE Barbie,' Report Claims

Homan and Noem were ensnared in a fiery feud while she was still at the Department of Homeland Security. Reports indicated the pair, despite both overseeing immigration related affairs, hardly spoke.

Questions about authority between a border czar and the head of DHS were raised, especially as Noem's competency came under fire.

The actions of Noem's DHS agents appeared to put Homan in the hot seat, and he wasn't happy to answer for her leadership's shortcomings.

In early 2026, after ICE agents shot and killed United States citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good, Homan appeared to take some of the blame. While appearing on CNN, he was questioned about the deaths, and Sara Sidner pried about whether an investigation was underway.

While Homan agreed one should take place to determine if there was any illegal activity, he stressed those events were not a part of his leadership.

He said, "What people need to understand CBP and ICE do not report to me. They report to Kristi Noem, and she'll hold these officers responsible."