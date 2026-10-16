EXCLUSIVE: Kristi Noem's State Department Role Raises Questions as Officials Confirm Six-Month Envoy Appointment

Noem's special envoy appointment expired in September, but the change did not become widely known until October 15, when officials confirmed her new position.

A State Department official told CBS News: "Kristi Noem's envoy status expired last month and she is no longer in the role." The official added: "She is now a senior advisor to Deputy Secretary Landau and continues to work on the Shield of the Americas portfolio."

Noem shared an official State Department statement dated October 16, which read: "The Special Envoy to the Shield of the Americas role was always a six-month appointment. Secretary Noem remains at the State Department as a Senior Advisor."