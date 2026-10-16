EXCLUSIVE: Kristi Noem's State Department Role Raises Questions as Officials Confirm Six-Month Envoy Appointment
Oct. 16 2026, Updated 7:40 p.m. ET
Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem publicly shared a State Department statement confirming her special envoy appointment was limited to six months, raising fresh questions about her role in President Donald Trump's administration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the October 16 statement posted to Noem's verified X account and obtained by Radar, officials confirmed she remains at the State Department as a senior adviser despite the end of her special envoy assignment.
State Department Confirms Six-Month Appointment
Noem's special envoy appointment expired in September, but the change did not become widely known until October 15, when officials confirmed her new position.
A State Department official told CBS News: "Kristi Noem's envoy status expired last month and she is no longer in the role." The official added: "She is now a senior advisor to Deputy Secretary Landau and continues to work on the Shield of the Americas portfolio."
Noem shared an official State Department statement dated October 16, which read: "The Special Envoy to the Shield of the Americas role was always a six-month appointment. Secretary Noem remains at the State Department as a Senior Advisor."
Kristi Noem's New Role Raises Questions
Despite her envoy designation expiring, Noem continued participating in international meetings connected to the Shield of the Americas.
On September 22, she met with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, whose government publicly identified her as the initiative's special envoy.
She also participated in meetings with regional leaders during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. During one gathering, Trump praised her work, declaring: "I want to thank Kristi Noem for doing a really terrific job." Despite the clarification, Noem's verified X account continued identifying her as "Special Envoy Kristi Noem" on October 16, with her biography listing her as special envoy for the Shield of the Americas.
Another Job Change After DHS Controversies
Noem's latest transition follows her removal from the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year.
Trump replaced her with former Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin after her leadership faced bipartisan scrutiny over immigration enforcement, department spending, and a controversial $220million advertising campaign.
Rather than leave the administration, Noem was appointed special envoy for the Shield of the Americas, an initiative focused on cooperation between the United States and Latin American and Caribbean nations.
Her diplomatic assignment included meetings with regional leaders concerning security, economic cooperation, and efforts to combat drug cartels.
State Department Defends Position Change
State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott characterized Noem's transition as a routine personnel change during an October 15 interview with NewsNation's Kellie Meyer.
"There's always these types of changes that happen," Pigott explained. He emphasized that the administration remained committed to carrying out Trump's agenda.
Noem's continued involvement means she retains a place in the administration's Western Hemisphere diplomatic efforts, despite losing her special envoy designation.
Radar contacted the State Department by phone and email seeking clarification about Noem's appointment, current responsibilities, and continued use of the special envoy title.