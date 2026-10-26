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Home > News > Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem's Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski Being Investigated By Trump's DOJ Over Accusations He Profited From DHS Position

Lewandowski advised the DHS for around 11 months.
Source: MEGA

Corey Lewandowski advised the DHS for around 11 months.

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Oct. 26 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Corey Lewandowski, who served as an advisor to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is being investigated on suspicion that he earned money from the job, RadarOnline.com can report.

For around 11 months, Lewandowski served the DHS as an unpaid Special Government Employee (SGE). An SGE is a specialist temporarily hired by the government for their expertise and insight – they can only work 130 days or less annually.

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DOJ Investigating Profiting Claims

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Lewandowski was an unpaid SGE at the DHS.
Source: MEGA

Lewandowski was an unpaid SGE at the DHS.

The DOJ is allegedly examining if he unlawfully profited from the role. Per a report, the inquiry was prompted after DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari sent a referral.

Lewandowski’s lawyer, Adam Trigg, has denied there's an ongoing investigation.

"Mr. Lewandowski has not been contacted by the Justice Department regarding any investigation, and he denies any wrongdoing when he was proudly serving his country in a voluntary capacity," Trigg wrote in a statement.

Reporters outside of the White House asked President Trump about the inquiry, of which he said he "heard something about."

"I don't know exactly what it is," Trump said. "All I know is, I want my people to be honest. And if they're not going to be honest, they have to be prosecuted."

He stated he’d have the DOJ do "whatever they have to do."

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Ties to Kristi Noem

Lewandowski worked closely with Kristi Noem.
Source: MEGA

Lewandowski worked closely with Noem during his time at the DHS.

Lewandowski advised the DHS from April 2025 to March 2026. He was out around the time DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was fired.

Noem is believed to have been terminated due to a $220million taxpayer-funded ad Trump has said he didn't approve. She was also facing criticism for ICE crackdowns resulting in the deaths of several Americans and immigrants.

The two worked closely during his tenure.

As Radar previously reported, an expose claimed Lewandowski called himself the secretary's "chief advisor" in documents. He led many meetings in Noem's office without her, helped approve government contracts, and received a copy of Trump's President’s Daily Brief.

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Past Controversy and Allegations

Photo of Kristi Noem, Corey Lewandowski
Source: MEGA

Noem and Lewandowski have been subject to rumors of an affair.

This wasn't the first time the pair had worked together.

From around 2019 to 2021, he was an advisor to Noem, but she stopped working with him after allegations of sexual assault arose.

Over the years, their closeness has led to repeated allegations of an affair and concern.

In September 2023, a publication released a report alleging they've "been having a years-long clandestine affair," citing trips, stays at "luxury" hotels, and flights on private jets.

Additionally, per another report, one night in 2025, officials had a six-hour meeting to discuss "the ways his relationship with Noem could destabilize the department."

Both have issued statements denying an affair.

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Noem called the affair rumors "tabloid garbage.''
Source: MEGA

Noem called the affair rumors 'tabloid garbage.'

But in a court hearing in March 2026, Noem was pointedly asked by Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, "Have you had sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski?"

"I am shocked that we’re going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee," she responded.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz also brought up the accusation, telling Noem she should "put no into the record." The 54-year-old called the allegations "insane" and "a thing I have refuted for years."

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