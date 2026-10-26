Kristi Noem's Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski Being Investigated By Trump's DOJ Over Accusations He Profited From DHS Position

The DOJ is allegedly examining if he unlawfully profited from the role. Per a report, the inquiry was prompted after DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari sent a referral.

Lewandowski’s lawyer, Adam Trigg, has denied there's an ongoing investigation.

"Mr. Lewandowski has not been contacted by the Justice Department regarding any investigation, and he denies any wrongdoing when he was proudly serving his country in a voluntary capacity," Trigg wrote in a statement.

Reporters outside of the White House asked President Trump about the inquiry, of which he said he "heard something about."

"I don't know exactly what it is," Trump said. "All I know is, I want my people to be honest. And if they're not going to be honest, they have to be prosecuted."

He stated he’d have the DOJ do "whatever they have to do."