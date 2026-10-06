Kristi Noem Rages Over 'Factually Incorrect' Report Fired 'ICE Barbie' Awarded Lucrative Contracts During Finals Days as DHS Secretary

"In response to the DISHONEST @nytimes about their factually incorrect article today," she began. "I write to formally request the retraction entirely or explicit correction of the article titled 'Kristi Noem's Agency Gave Her Donor a Lucrative Contract Just Before She Left.'"

"The article's characterization of the individual as a 'donor' (confirmed not to be the case) is materially misleading and, as unsupported by the factual record, conveys a false implication of a direct financial relationship obviously intended to influence official action," Noem continued.