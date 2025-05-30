EXCLUSIVE: Salmon Sperm and Plastic Surgery 'Addiction' — We Reveal the Mega-Money Procedures That Have 'Reversed' Kris Jenner's Wrinkles
Kris Jenner is aging backward – and she's not shy about it.
"Who doesn't love Botox?" the 69-year-old has asked. "For me, it's been really great. A massage, a great facial, a manicure and a little Botox and I'm good to go."
But RadarOnline.com can reveal she is now going to extreme lengths to try and tap into the fountain of youth.
Extreme Remedies
The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch recently sparked a social media frenzy after stepping out in Paris with a dramatically youthful glow that had fans comparing her to her daughter Kim Kardashian, 44.
Jenner, in the French capital to support Kim at her robbery trial and attend Lauren Sanchez's bachelorette party, stunned followers with what many called her most striking transformation yet – and now, insiders are revealing the secrets behind the wrinkle-free look.
"She's had another face and neck lift, no question," said a longtime source close to the family. "Kris is all about doing whatever it takes to look twenty years younger, and this time, she's gone harder than ever."
The source said her regime has included skin-tightening lasers, cheek and jawline contouring injections and a controversial new trend that's become her latest obsession – salmon sperm facials.
"She swears by them," said the source. "Apparently, it boosts collagen and elasticity. Kris says it's bizarre, but effective. She's completely hooked and thinks it's her best weapon against wrinkles yet."
The mom-of-six – who, along with Kim, is also mother to Kourtney, 46, Khloé, 40, Rob, 38, Kendall, 29, and Kylie, 27 – has long been open about her history with cosmetic work.
In addition to breast augmentation, Botox and fillers, she famously had a facelift in 2011 ahead of Kim's lavish wedding to Kanye West.
But as her milestone 70th birthday approaches this November, insiders say Jenner's appearance has become more important to her than ever.
"She's terrified of looking old," the source said. "She'll do absolutely anything to turn back the clock — and she's not even pretending otherwise. She jokes she's going to show up to her 70th birthday looking 40."
Those close to the reality star say her inspiration lately isn't just her glamorous daughters – but also tech billionaire Bryan Johnson, 46, who's known for spending millions each year trying to reverse aging.
"She's obsessed with his anti-aging routine," said the source. "She's got staff studying his methods, hired a trainer to replicate his workouts, and even built a clinic in her mansion with all the same equipment. There's a supplement room, cryo chamber, everything. She's not messing around."
Jenner has been dating Corey Gamble, 44, since 2014, and insiders say the attention she's received recently has left her feeling like a brand-new woman.
"She's loving the compliments," said the source. "People keep mistaking her for Kim or Kendall, and she eats it up. It's like she's competing with her own daughters to see who can look the most flawless."
Online reactions have been just as intense.
One fan wrote: 'Kris is turning into Kim,' while another said: 'How is she getting younger and prettier? I want in on the secret."
The source added: "She sees all the comments, and it fuels her even more. She refuses to age like everyone else – she wants to set the standard for glamorous grandmas.
"Growing old gracefully just isn't part of her plan."