EXCLUSIVE: Salmon Sperm and Plastic Surgery 'Addiction' — We Reveal the Mega-Money Procedures That Have 'Reversed' Kris Jenner's Wrinkles

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch recently sparked a social media frenzy after stepping out in Paris with a dramatically youthful glow that had fans comparing her to her daughter Kim Kardashian, 44.

Jenner, in the French capital to support Kim at her robbery trial and attend Lauren Sanchez's bachelorette party, stunned followers with what many called her most striking transformation yet – and now, insiders are revealing the secrets behind the wrinkle-free look.

"She's had another face and neck lift, no question," said a longtime source close to the family. "Kris is all about doing whatever it takes to look twenty years younger, and this time, she's gone harder than ever."

The source said her regime has included skin-tightening lasers, cheek and jawline contouring injections and a controversial new trend that's become her latest obsession – salmon sperm facials.

"She swears by them," said the source. "Apparently, it boosts collagen and elasticity. Kris says it's bizarre, but effective. She's completely hooked and thinks it's her best weapon against wrinkles yet."

The mom-of-six – who, along with Kim, is also mother to Kourtney, 46, Khloé, 40, Rob, 38, Kendall, 29, and Kylie, 27 – has long been open about her history with cosmetic work.

In addition to breast augmentation, Botox and fillers, she famously had a facelift in 2011 ahead of Kim's lavish wedding to Kanye West.

But as her milestone 70th birthday approaches this November, insiders say Jenner's appearance has become more important to her than ever.