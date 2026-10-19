Kimberly Guilfoyle Begged Pete Hegseth and Rupert Murdoch to Help Save Her Job After Scandal Broke

Former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia announced the resignation at a briefing and said, "She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well."

However, Trump told reporters, "She wasn't a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago," and he added, "She went to Greece, she was doing a good job, but we didn't like what we were reading."

Following her resignation, Guilfoyle released a statement on X in which she wrote, "These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity.

"My gratitude and respect for President Trump and Secretary Rubio remain unwavering. I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again."

Guilfoyle resigned on October 13.