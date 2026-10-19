Kimberly Guilfoyle Begged Pete Hegseth and Rupert Murdoch to Help Save Her Job After Scandal Broke
Oct. 19 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Kimberly Guilfoyle asked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Rupert Murdoch, and Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack for help saving her job as ambassador to Greece after a series of corruption stories broke, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Reportedly, Guilfoyle asked Hegseth and Barrack for "moral support" and urged them to appeal personally to Donald Trump on her behalf.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Asked for Help
According to the report, Barrack, a longtime Trump ally, said he would provide support, though it is unclear what he did.
Guilfoyle also called Murdoch and asked him to take down the Wall Street Journal articles about her, but Murdoch is said to have declined.
Trump About Kimberly Guilfoyle: 'She Wasn't a Member of My Family'
Former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia announced the resignation at a briefing and said, "She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well."
However, Trump told reporters, "She wasn't a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago," and he added, "She went to Greece, she was doing a good job, but we didn't like what we were reading."
Following her resignation, Guilfoyle released a statement on X in which she wrote, "These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity.
"My gratitude and respect for President Trump and Secretary Rubio remain unwavering. I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again."
Guilfoyle resigned on October 13.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's Alleged Corruption
It was reported that Guilfoyle asked Eric Deters, a Republican donor and failed congressional candidate, to pay a $100,000 American Express bill just before her confirmation hearing, and that she promised him access to administration officials if he did.
A July 3, 2025 Signal message from Guilfoyle to Deters read, "Honey please I need you to get this done for me today."
Deters has said he paid her $300,000 over the years and refused this request, and he has since filed a defamation lawsuit against her.
It was also reported that she promoted a Greek construction firm whose lobbyist was an adviser, that she accepted private jet rides and hotel stays from a shipping magnate, and that she boasted about close ties to two Greek tycoons who were bankrolling high-rolling trips.
A separate report said she tried to have a Daily Mail article scrubbed after it reported she had not paid a $1,769 dinner and Champagne bill, and that she never provided a receipt when officials asked.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Accused of 'Screaming at Her Old Staff' as the Ex- U.S. Ambassador to Greece 'Waiting to Get Kicked Out' of Residence After Resigning
Kimberly Guilfoyle Will Still Be Investigated
Guilfoyle is a former Fox News host and the ex-fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., whom she began dating in 2018, with the two confirming their engagement in 2022 and splitting in 2024.
House Oversight Committee ranking member Robert Garcia said Oversight Democrats will continue investigating her.