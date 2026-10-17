Trump Donor Eric Deters Releases Audio of GOP Official Accusing Kimberly Guilfoyle of Setting Up 'Bribe' System Before Arriving in Greece

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the recording comes days after Deters sued Guilfoyle for defamation , and as questions continue to swirl around the circumstances of her abrupt resignation.

Donald Trump donor Eric Deters is fighting back against critics after releasing audio of a Republican official in Greece making explosive allegations against former U.S. Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle .

Eric Deters taunted his critics on Facebook after sharing the recording.

"Cracks me up. Trump cultists (there is a difference between them and rational thinkers) and the crazy left with their TDS both are mad at me for what? Being p----- off the administration can pardon PG Sittenfeld and not help the Dr Durrani victims? Revealing a major scandal connected to KG and the administration ignoring since March, all posted below? Yeah, I am the bad guy," Deters added.

"All you haters wanted that word I hate so much... receipts... see them below jackwagons!!" he wrote .

Deters took to Facebook on Saturday, October 17, to celebrate the release of what he described as evidence supporting his claims.

Jonathan Constantine alleged Kimberly Guilfoyle had established a system for collecting bribes before arriving in Greece.

In the recording, Deters speaks with Jonathan Constantine, who leads the Republicans Overseas Hellenic Chapter.

Constantine alleges Guilfoyle had established a system for collecting illicit payments before she even began her diplomatic assignment.

"We caught her red-handed. Before she even arrived, she had set up a system for collecting bribes," he alleges.

"In the last year things have gone completely haywire. We can’t get through to anybody," he said.

"We have very, very detailed reports on what’s going on here, and I’m an attorney; my specialty is financial crimes," Constantine continued.

He claimed the group's 40,000 members in Greece were "extremely disappointed in Kimberly. I mean the woman is just completely out of it."

"It's just, ‘Gimme money, gimme money, gimme money,’" Constantine alleged.

"This woman has done a lot of damage to the United States’ interest," he added.