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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump Donor Eric Deters Releases Audio of GOP Official Accusing Kimberly Guilfoyle of Setting Up 'Bribe' System Before Arriving in Greece

image of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Eric Deters released audio of a call with a Republican official in Greece making allegations against Kimberly Guilfoyle.

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Oct. 17 2026, Updated 4:45 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump donor Eric Deters is fighting back against critics after releasing audio of a Republican official in Greece making explosive allegations against former U.S. Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the recording comes days after Deters sued Guilfoyle for defamation, and as questions continue to swirl around the circumstances of her abrupt resignation.

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Eric Deters Taunts Critics After Releasing Recording

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image of Eric Deters taunted his critics on Facebook after sharing the recording.
Source: MEGA

Eric Deters taunted his critics on Facebook after sharing the recording.

Deters took to Facebook on Saturday, October 17, to celebrate the release of what he described as evidence supporting his claims.

"All you haters wanted that word I hate so much... receipts... see them below jackwagons!!" he wrote.

"Cracks me up. Trump cultists (there is a difference between them and rational thinkers) and the crazy left with their TDS both are mad at me for what? Being p----- off the administration can pardon PG Sittenfeld and not help the Dr Durrani victims? Revealing a major scandal connected to KG and the administration ignoring since March, all posted below? Yeah, I am the bad guy," Deters added.

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Greek Republican Official Makes Explosive Claims

image of Jonathan Constantine alleged Kimberly Guilfoyle had established a system for collecting bribes before arriving in Greece.
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Constantine alleged Kimberly Guilfoyle had established a system for collecting bribes before arriving in Greece.

In the recording, Deters speaks with Jonathan Constantine, who leads the Republicans Overseas Hellenic Chapter.

Constantine alleges Guilfoyle had established a system for collecting illicit payments before she even began her diplomatic assignment.

"We caught her red-handed. Before she even arrived, she had set up a system for collecting bribes," he alleges.

"In the last year things have gone completely haywire. We can’t get through to anybody," he said.

"We have very, very detailed reports on what’s going on here, and I’m an attorney; my specialty is financial crimes," Constantine continued.

He claimed the group's 40,000 members in Greece were "extremely disappointed in Kimberly. I mean the woman is just completely out of it."

"It's just, ‘Gimme money, gimme money, gimme money,’" Constantine alleged.

"This woman has done a lot of damage to the United States’ interest," he added.

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$100K Credit Card Allegations Spark Fallout

image of Kimberly Guilfoyle was reportedly accused of asking Eric Deters to pay a $100,000 American Express bill.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle was reportedly accused of asking Eric Deters to pay a $100,000 American Express bill.

Deters became a central figure in the controversy after The Wall Street Journal reported that Guilfoyle allegedly sent him messages asking him to cover a $100,000 American Express bill in exchange for influence within the Trump administration.

"Honey, please I need you to get this done for me today," Guilfoyle reportedly wrote in one message.

She also allegedly texted, "It won't show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express."

Deters filed a defamation lawsuit against Guilfoyle this week, escalating the dispute.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Denied Corruption Accusations

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image of Kimberly 1. Guilfoyle denied the corruption allegations and vowed to defend her reputation.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly 1. Guilfoyle denied the corruption allegations and vowed to defend her reputation.

Guilfoyle has firmly rejected the corruption accusations.

"These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity," she said. "I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service."

The statement from her lawyers added, "When Ms. Guilfoyle was preparing to leave private life for public service, she did what any professional does and tried to close out her outstanding receivables. Asking a client to pay for work already done is not corruption. It is the opposite of corruption."

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