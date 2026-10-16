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Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump Jr.
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EXCLUSIVE: Kimberly Guilfoyle's Accuser Vows to Pursue Donald Trump Jr. Subpoena in Defamation Battle

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle's former fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., could be drawn into her ongoing defamation battle as her accuser vows to subpoena him.

Oct. 16 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Kimberly Guilfoyle's legal troubles could soon drag her former fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., into a bitter courtroom showdown, as the man suing her for defamation vows to pursue his testimony under oath, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents reviewed by Radar, Republican donor Eric Deters filed a defamation lawsuit against the former U.S. ambassador to Greece and members of her legal team in Kentucky on Thursday, October 15, accusing them of damaging his reputation by publicly challenging his explosive allegations against Guilfoyle.

Now, Deters says he intends to use the lawsuit to subpoena Don Jr., obtain documents, and question Guilfoyle under oath.

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Donald Trump Jr. Could Face Questions

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Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. could be subpoenaed in Guilfoyle's defamation battle.

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During an October 15 appearance on The Daily Beast Podcast, Deters made clear he has no intention of quietly abandoning his legal fight.

"I'm going to sue Kimberly Guilfoyle, which means I get to subpoena Don Jr.," Deters declared.

He also discussed seeking documents and taking Guilfoyle's deposition, suggesting the litigation could expose private communications involving people close to President Donald Trump.

Don Jr. has not been accused of wrongdoing in the lawsuit, and it remains unclear whether Deters will formally seek his testimony.

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$100,000 Credit Card Controversy

Eric Deters
Source: @ERIC DETERS SHOW/YOUTUBE

Eric Deters claimed Guilfoyle requested help covering a $100,000 credit card bill.

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The dispute erupted after allegations surfaced that Guilfoyle asked Deters to cover a $100,000 American Express bill shortly before her 2025 Senate confirmation hearing.

Messages previously reported allegedly showed Guilfoyle requesting financial assistance from Deters, who had paid her for appearances at political events.

Deters claims Guilfoyle offered to help him reach senior Trump administration officials in connection with legal matters he wanted addressed.

Guilfoyle's attorneys have disputed his account and questioned the authenticity of the communications. Her legal team has maintained she was owed money for previous work, a claim Deters rejects.

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Defamation Lawsuit Escalates

Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle's legal team has disputed Deters' allegations as their courtroom battle intensifies.

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Deters' lawsuit followed statements from Guilfoyle's representatives disputing his allegations and reportedly describing him as a blackmailer.

The legal dispute comes just days after Guilfoyle announced her departure as ambassador to Greece following mounting scrutiny of her financial dealings.

Guilfoyle has denied wrongdoing and pledged to defend her reputation. The allegations underlying Deters' lawsuit have not been established in court.

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Donald Trump,Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Deters reportedly sent an email to Trump administration officials seeking action on a separate legal matter.

As Radar previously reported, Deters also circulated an October 12 email purportedly addressed to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Don Jr.

The message suggested he would abandon plans to sue Guilfoyle if the administration pursued the extradition of Dr. Abubakar Durrani, a physician accused of healthcare fraud.

Deters has denied engaging in extortion, describing his demands as political pressure intended to secure action for alleged victims.

Whether the lawsuit ultimately results in Don Jr. being questioned remains uncertain. But Deters' public statements make clear he wants the legal battle to reach beyond Guilfoyle herself.

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