EXCLUSIVE: Kimberly Guilfoyle's Accuser Vows to Pursue Donald Trump Jr. Subpoena in Defamation Battle

Kimberly Guilfoyle's legal troubles could soon drag her former fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., into a bitter courtroom showdown, as the man suing her for defamation vows to pursue his testimony under oath, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents reviewed by Radar, Republican donor Eric Deters filed a defamation lawsuit against the former U.S. ambassador to Greece and members of her legal team in Kentucky on Thursday, October 15, accusing them of damaging his reputation by publicly challenging his explosive allegations against Guilfoyle.

Now, Deters says he intends to use the lawsuit to subpoena Don Jr., obtain documents, and question Guilfoyle under oath.