Jared Kushner's Financial Investments Under Investigation by Top Democrat After CNN Report

Affinity, which Kushner founded in 2021 after leaving his role as a senior White House adviser, doubled its holding in Phoenix shortly before President Trump re-entered office, establishing itself as the company’s largest shareholder.

In July, Affinity liquidated approximately one-quarter of its Phoenix position for over $340million, generating a return exceeding five times its initial purchase price. As of that month, Affinity retained a 7.4 percent stake valued at more than $1billion.

Affinity initially invested $128.5million for a 4.95 percent stake in Phoenix in July 2024.

Capital for Kushner's fund relies heavily on sovereign wealth funds from the Middle East, including a $2billion commitment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, alongside allocations from Qatar and Abu Dhabi-based Lunate.