Kellie Pickler Ripped Apart by Late Husband's Parents For Her 'Lack of Empathy' — As Estate War Hits Fever Pitch

Country singer Kellie Pickler has been branded "callous" by her in-laws as her legal battle over her husband's death hits a fever pitch, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pickler's husband, Kyle Jacobs, died by suicide aged 49 at the couple's home in February 2023.

Since then, Kyle's parents, Sharon and Reed Jacobs, have been locked in a bitter legal fight with their daughter-in-law.