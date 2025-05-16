Kellie Pickler Ripped Apart by Late Husband's Parents For Her 'Lack of Empathy' — As Estate War Hits Fever Pitch
Country singer Kellie Pickler has been branded "callous" by her in-laws as her legal battle over her husband's death hits a fever pitch, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pickler's husband, Kyle Jacobs, died by suicide aged 49 at the couple's home in February 2023.
Since then, Kyle's parents, Sharon and Reed Jacobs, have been locked in a bitter legal fight with their daughter-in-law.
The Jacobs were appointed as administrators of their son's estate following his unexpected death after Pickler declined to take on the role.
Now, Kyle's parents are battling Pickler for their son's property.
In recent court documents, the Jacobs' attorney called out the Red High Heels singer for the "vitriol" used in her latest filing.
Pickler Makes 'Closing Chapter' Difficult For In-Laws
In the filing, submitted on May 12, the Jacobs' attorney wrote: "It is difficult to know how to respond once again to the latest vitriol in (Pickler's court filing)."
The attorney went on to note Sharon and Reed are "the proud parents of a son who grew into a highly successful, talented… songwriter … who tragically took his life at a young age."
Sharon and Reed claimed Pickler has made it extremely difficult to get anything done regarding legal matters associated with their son's estate.
Personal Property War
In August 2024, the Jacobs asked a court to step in and help them collect their son's remaining property from the singer, who pushed back and claimed there was no "dispute" between her and her in-laws.
According to their latest filing, the Jacobs' attorney insisted Kyle's parents were attempting to handle remaining legal matters in an "efficient" manner despite Pickler's claims.
The filing stated: "To suggest that his parents' actions here could be perceived as anything other than an effort to bring his sad chapter (the probate process) to a speedy close is shockingly callous and lacking in empathy."
Pickler Accused of Prolonging Parents' 'Suffering'
Their lawyer also asked the court to note Pickler's alleged "continued invective in suggesting that (Reed and Sharon) (or any parent of a deceased child) would utilize the judicial process in such a way that serves only to prolong their suffering and anguish.
"(Pickler) has taken what should have been a simple matter and turned it into a highly personal crucible, painting herself as the tragic victim."
Issues over Kyle's property reportedly began shortly after his death in May 2023. Pickler allegedly provided her in-laws an inventory of their son's property before she stopped cooperating with their efforts to "recover" his items.
The lawyer said: "Over the course of the ensuing twelve months, (Reed and Sharon) attempted informally to recover those items through discussions with (Kellie) and her counsel; those efforts, however, had limited success."
Pickler's Stand-off
The Jacobs alleged Pickler "agreed" to turn over their son's property and then stalled the process, stating she "agreed to turn over several items but had not done so."
Their filing added: "In addition, as to at least some of the items, (Kellie) admitted having them but subsequently maintained she could not find them."
Sharon and Reed further accused Pickler of not allowing them in her home, which she shared with their son, despite saying "she would have items of personal property moved to the home's garage."
Pickler allegedly agreed Kyle's items would be moved to the garage "for subsequent pickup by (Reed and Sharon) under supervision arranged by (Kellie)" but then "forbade (Sharon) from being on the property."
The American Idol notable has since sold her marital home in May 2024 for $2.6million and asked the court to have the Jacobs removed as administrators of her husband's estate.
She then walked back her request and asked to be named the sole beneficiary and heir of the estate, while Kyle's parents stayed on as administrators, though a court has yet to rule on the request.