911 Audio: Kellie Pickler Screams in Agony After She Discovers Scene of Late Husband's Suicide
Newly revealed audio from the 911 call made by Kellie Pickler's assistant on the day her late husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs, was found dead revealed the heartbreaking chaos that unfolded as the singer discovered something was wrong, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The American Idol star's assistant, Sherry Caldwell, spoke to the dispatcher around 1:20 PM on Feb. 17, 2023, and revealed they needed immediate help. "Somebody's shot or something," she said while fighting back tears.
Pickler could be heard screaming in horror as they feared the worst without being able to lock eyes on Jacobs. "We just see blood and the door's closed," Caldwell continued in the audio obtained by In Touch. "It's coming out from under the door. Please hurry."
Caldwell said she and Pickler were "scared to open" the bedroom door.
"Oh my god. Oh my god," Pickler could be heard yelling out.
When the dispatcher asked what they believed was behind the door, the assistant said, "We think we know, but … please hurry."
Caldwell later confirmed they thought Pickler's husband was the person in the bedroom.
"Do you think he shot himself?" the dispatcher asked at one point. Caldwell was unsure but shakily told the man, "He's got a gun … yeah."
The dispatcher explained that help was on the way and suggested that she and Pickler should try to open the door so they could help "stop his bleeding."
When they gathered the courage to turn the handle, it seemed that he was behind the door.
"If you can, try to get somebody to help you get that door open," the dispatcher said. "If not, we're still on the way. We're coming out. See if you can get help from a neighbor or something to get the door open."
Jacobs' cause of death was later revealed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 49.
The Davidson County Medical Examiner confirmed that Jacobs died by suicide. RadarOnline.com previously learned that toxicology results showed that he did not have any drugs in his system at the time of his death.
Pickler recently paid tribute to her loving spouse when she took the stage in Nashville for her first public appearance since the tragedy this April. The couple wed back in 2011.
"My husband and I actually wrote this song together, gosh, over a decade ago," Pickler shared. "The last time I was here in the Ryman Auditorium was with him on a date night. And I know he is here with us tonight."