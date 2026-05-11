Keith Urban Fuming at Being 'Cast Aside' by Children as Insiders Reveal Daughter Sunday Rose's Met Gala Debut with Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman 'Hurt' Singer

The source added: "He feels disrespected and cast aside by his own daughter."

The Met Gala showing comes after Sunday Rose, 17, recently unfollowed her dad on Instagram, amid reports sister Faith Margaret, 15, was drifting away too.

The insider told Daily Mail: "I know that the Met Gala scene was very hurtful. It was a public statement for Sunday. She's definitely on her mom's side. This public appearance is 100 percent a message of who she's chosen."

The source added that the Met Gala moment was "obvious" to Urban, though he still would have loved to be part of it, admitting he was "feeling FOMO (fear of missing out)."

Urban and Kidman's daughter have seemingly sided with their mom following their divorce due to the singer's romantic links with Nashville musicians.