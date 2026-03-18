Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban 'No Longer Speak' as Real Reason Behind Daughter Snubbing Country Star is Exposed — 'He's Like a Different Person Now'
March 18 2026, Published 11:09 a.m. ET
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are no longer on speaking terms following their bitter split, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former couple’s relationship became so toxic before the break-up of their 19-year marriage, the pair are a long way from becoming civil again.
Why Are Former Couple No Longer Talking?
And another reason why they have become increasingly distant is Urban's behavior, as according to insiders, he's going through a mid-life crisis and is no longer recognisable to his close family.
A source told The Daily Mail: "Nicole and Keith don't really communicate.
"Things got really bad at the end of their relationship and haven't rebounded.
"Keith seems to really want to live the single life, almost like a midlife crisis since the split. He's turned into a totally different person. It's like she doesn't know him at all anymore."
How Did Urban Feel After Daughter 'Snub'?
News of the feud comes after reports Urban felt heartbroken after his eldest daughter he shares with Kidman, Sunday Rose, snubbed him in a recent interview.
While gushing over her mom’s influence on her life and careers Urban wasn’t mentioned once by the model, which left him feeling "numb."
A source told New Idea: "It's like he doesn't exist,' an insider complained to the magazine, adding that Urban was "just numb" about the brush off.
"Keith doesn't know what to say, but he's trying to put on a brave front. He knows he has to be patient; however, this latest snub – so publicly, there in black and white – has stumped him."
Did Kidman Turn Daughter Against Urban?
The idea Kidman has turned her daughter against her father has been firmly ruled out.
A source added: "Nicole hasn't turned the kids on him, they've made their own choices about their dad. She isn't like that.
"Keith hasn't tried much to make things better in their eyes. The girls have always been very close with their mother. They are her everything."
Their father's behavior since the September split, the source added, had been noted.
"Keith has been drawn to younger women now that he's single and at least in the beginning when they first split, was going out a lot more and enjoying the lifestyle. He didn't take the split well," the source said.
The insider continued: "Keith knows they're mad at him, and it's hurtful. He's really worried about his relationship with them both. He's hurt, but he feels like he can patch things up. He doesn't blame Nicole and it doesn't seem like she's alienating them from him.
"But he knows he has a lot of work to do, to repair things with them. But he's determined to do it."
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com recently revealed Kidman hasn’t ruled out dating another singer following their divorce.
It’s part for new set of dating rules as she embraces single life
An insider told Women's Day that Kidman will be jumping back into the dating pool with very little patience for "time wasters."
The source added: "She knows what she likes now and she's not afraid to only aim for what she believes she is worth."