Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban 'No Longer Speak' as Real Reason Behind Daughter Snubbing Country Star is Exposed — 'He's Like a Different Person Now'

And another reason why they have become increasingly distant is Urban's behavior, as according to insiders, he's going through a mid-life crisis and is no longer recognisable to his close family.

A source told The Daily Mail: "Nicole and Keith don't really communicate.

"Things got really bad at the end of their relationship and haven't rebounded.

"Keith seems to really want to live the single life, almost like a midlife crisis since the split. He's turned into a totally different person. It's like she doesn't know him at all anymore."