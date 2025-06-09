EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's Secret Family Agony Revealed — Amid Warnings She is a 'Text Book Case of a PTSD Sufferer'

In the chat, James praised his older sister Kate, 43, and their middle sister, Pippa Matthews, 41, for their unwavering support during his most vulnerable moments.

Middleton’s comments shed new light on the emotional toll his mental health crisis had on his family – and particularly on Catherine, who insiders say was quietly devastated by his suffering.

An insider told us: "Kate is so close to James and his fight was devastating for her.

"She gave him as much support as she could, but she is virtually a broken woman now. She has lived through a cancer scare, King Charles is fighting cancer, her husband had to look after their kids when she was ill and the royals are being eaten up by their feud with Harry.

"She has taken a lot from the late Queen Elizabeth in terms of advice, but the one she always sticks by is to keep a stiff upper and 'never complain, never explain' in public.