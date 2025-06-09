EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's Secret Family Agony Revealed — Amid Warnings She is a 'Text Book Case of a PTSD Sufferer'
James Middleton recently spoke out about the critical role his royal sister Kate Middleton played in saving his life – declaring: "I'm incredibly fortunate to have my two sisters, not just as siblings, but as friends."
The 38-year-old entrepreneur and mental health advocate opened up in a rare interview to reflect on his struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts in 2017 – and palace sources tell RadarOnline.com his fight has left strained Kate "pushed to the limit" and "traumatized" – especially as his anxiety came during her cancer battle and amid the furious rift between her husband Prince William and his younger brother Harry.
Hidden Agony
In the chat, James praised his older sister Kate, 43, and their middle sister, Pippa Matthews, 41, for their unwavering support during his most vulnerable moments.
Middleton’s comments shed new light on the emotional toll his mental health crisis had on his family – and particularly on Catherine, who insiders say was quietly devastated by his suffering.
An insider told us: "Kate is so close to James and his fight was devastating for her.
"She gave him as much support as she could, but she is virtually a broken woman now. She has lived through a cancer scare, King Charles is fighting cancer, her husband had to look after their kids when she was ill and the royals are being eaten up by their feud with Harry.
"She has taken a lot from the late Queen Elizabeth in terms of advice, but the one she always sticks by is to keep a stiff upper and 'never complain, never explain' in public.
Unhealthy Approach
"But anyone will tell you bottling all that up is unhealthy – and Kate is basically a text book case of a PTSD sufferer at this point over all this.
"James' pain couldn't have come at a worse time for her."
In his interview, Middleton credited his sisters with helping him survive his darkest period, saying their emotional intelligence taught him to see vulnerability as strength.
"They've always been emotionally open, expressive, and in tune with the people around them," he said. "I think being surrounded by that kind of emotional intelligence rubbed off on me, even if I didn't fully realise it at the time."
According to sources close to the family, Kate dropped everything to attend therapy sessions with her brother as he underwent almost a year of cognitive behavioral therapy.
The Princess of Wales also made a point to check in with him daily despite her own struggles – often staying on the phone with him into the early hours.
Middleton, who married French financial analyst Alizée Thevenet in 2021 and became a father to Inigo Gabriel two years later, has long been candid about his struggles with dyslexia, ADD, anxiety and clinical depression.
He admitted while growing up he often felt inadequate compared to his sisters' successes.
"I think it was challenging for my parents, because they saw my sisters flourish and go through that schooling system without any hiccups or any real challenges," he said.
Kate announced her cancer diagnosis publicly in March 2024, before completing treatment that September and telling the world she was in remission.
At the same time, she supported her father-in-law King Charles 76, during his own cancer battle – all while under intense public scrutiny amid an ongoing rift with Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan Markle, 43.
Despite these pressures, the princess remained committed to her family.
A source said: "She will be loyal to her last breath, but someone needs to be looking out for her and her mental now – and quicjly."