Kanye West's Malibu Mega Mansion Money Pit Changes Hands Again — As 'Nazi' Rapper Flees To Japan in Desperate Bid To Save His Career

West's former beachfront home was scooped up by luxury developer Andrew Mazzella for roughly $30million – practically half of what the 47-year-old paid for it just four years ago.

The 3,665-square-foot, four-bedroom home was designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Tadao Ando and sits on a 5,672-square-foot property that overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

Almost immediately after purchasing the property, West gutted it, removing all interior finishes, doors, and windows and leaving behind little more than a shell.

However, whatever the plans were seem to have been dropped, as the home sat unfinished for years and was left to deteriorate amidst the elements.