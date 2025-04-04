Kanye West's Malibu Mega Mansion Money Pit Changes Hands Again — As 'Nazi' Rapper Flees To Japan in Desperate Bid To Save His Career
A Malibu mansion Kanye West spent over $57million to buy in 2021 has just changed hands for a third time, RadarOnline.com can reveal, resulting in a huge financial loss for the already cash-strapped rapper.
West has completely abandoned the home and jetted off to Japan after being slammed for giving an interview in a KKK outfit.
West's former beachfront home was scooped up by luxury developer Andrew Mazzella for roughly $30million – practically half of what the 47-year-old paid for it just four years ago.
The 3,665-square-foot, four-bedroom home was designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Tadao Ando and sits on a 5,672-square-foot property that overlooks the Pacific Ocean.
Almost immediately after purchasing the property, West gutted it, removing all interior finishes, doors, and windows and leaving behind little more than a shell.
However, whatever the plans were seem to have been dropped, as the home sat unfinished for years and was left to deteriorate amidst the elements.
Mazzella now reportedly plans to do what West couldn't – make the house livable. The investor has already committed to refurbishing the home, with the goal of eventually flipping it for upwards of $65million – potentially doubling his purchase price.
The original home contained three guest bedrooms on the first floor, while the second floor served as a shared space with a lounge area surrounding a fire pit. The third floor contained the primary suite as well as a rooftop terrace with direct access to the beach.
The side facing the ocean is currently exposed, covered only by a large black sheet. Meanwhile, the home's front entryway remains intact but adorned with various warning signs, "restricted area" signs, red caution tape and orange cones.
EXCLUSIVE: How Country Great Alan Jackson Was Forced to Retire After Realizing Degenerative Disease Has 'Progressed to the Point Where He Can No Longer Continue'
West clearly has no need for the California home – especially after running away across the globe to escape growing criticism and outrage.
As RadarOnline.com reported, just moments after the Gold Digger hitmaker decided to conduct an interview in a custom-made black Ku Klux Klansmen robe and hood, accessorized with a Nazi swastika necklace, he was off to Japan. However, he is already being called out back at home for his eye-popping attire.
In exclusive comments to RadarOnline.com, the Anti-Defamation League lashed out at the musician. A spokesperson said: "There is simply no excuse — none whatsoever — for a celebrity to put on a KKK robe and swastika chain for shock value. It’s beyond offensive.
"We’ve already seen antisemitic incidents resulting from Kanye’s past rants. At a time when antisemitic incidents are already at historic levels, these actions speak volumes.
"He needs to stop this, now."
West confessed to podcaster DJ Akademiks he had to leave, for his own safety.
He said: "I'm leaving cuz I got, like, all these like death threats. I just thought, like, not that I'm particularly afraid of the threats, or afraid to die, it's just..."
West spent the next few seconds stammering through his words, without actually saying anything or finishing his thought.
He has been a frequent visitor to Japan, and spent an extended period of time touring the country last year with wife Bianca Censori. However, it seems even the Asian country has tired of his act, especially after forcing Censori to attend the most recent Grammy Awards practically naked.
The outrageous stunt has torpedoed a $20million deal he had in place for two upcoming concerts at the Tokyo Dome.
An entertainment industry insider claimed: "The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this. It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows."