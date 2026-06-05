EXCLUSIVE: How Kanye West's Closest Friends Desperately Wanted Him to Check Into Rehab 'ASAP' After Shocking Antisemitic Social Media Spree
June 5 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Kanye West sparked serious concerns among some of his closest friends after launching into repeated antisemitic tirades and spreading offensive conspiracy theories on social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Back in 2022, West, now 48, faced backlash on Instagram when he implied Sean "Diddy" Combs was "controlled" by those of Jewish descent.
'He Needs to Check Himself Into Rehab'
He later took to X, then known as Twitter, and declared he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people," resulting in him being banned from that platform as well.
During a sit-down with Tucker Carlson, West wildly claimed Planned Parenthood was meant to "control the Jewish population."
These, among other shocking posts and declarations, caused those close to the West to become worried. At the time, a source claimed, "The friends he’s got left believe Kanye needs to check himself into rehab ASAP."
Kanye West's Behavior Continues
The controversial rapper's pals hoped rehab would help him "learn tools that will help him cope with his crazed behavior," as well as show the world that he truly understood "the severity and impact" his hateful remarks had on others, according to resurfaced comments from an insider.
"At this point in time, Kanye’s goose is cooked," added the source.
West's bizarre and hurtful behavior continued sporadically into 2025. The Runaway artist not only made positive remarks about Adolf Hitler while speaking with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and claimed he was a "Nazi" online, he also sold t-shirts with swastika designs on them.
Kanye West Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
In January, West released a lengthy statement to the Wall Street Journal saying he was "deeply mortified" by his behavior over the past few years as he claimed he'd suffered a "brain injury" in the past and had bipolar disorder.
"When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick," he said at the time. "You think everyone else is overreacting. You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely."
"Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem," he continued. "I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to love someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self."
Kanye West's Apology 'Doesn't Erase Harm'
However, Jonathan Alpert, a psychotherapist and author of Therapy Nation, warned that while the mental illness can "explain" what happened, it does not "erase harm" caused by West's actions.
"Forgiveness, if it comes at all, typically follows sustained accountability, consistent treatment, and a long period without exhibiting the behavior that was in question," Alpert noted.
As for West's ability to maintain "long-term stability," he said that would require "structure, medication adherence, sleep regulation, and strong boundaries."
"That becomes especially difficult for someone with immense fame like Kanye, constant stimulation, and few external guardrails," he shared.