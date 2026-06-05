EXCLUSIVE: How Kanye West's Closest Friends Desperately Wanted Him to Check Into Rehab 'ASAP' After Shocking Antisemitic Social Media Spree

In January, West released a lengthy statement to the Wall Street Journal saying he was "deeply mortified" by his behavior over the past few years as he claimed he'd suffered a "brain injury" in the past and had bipolar disorder.

"When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick," he said at the time. "You think everyone else is overreacting. You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely."

"Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem," he continued. "I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to love someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self."