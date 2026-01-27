EXCLUSIVE: Groveling Kanye Insists He's Not Racist — But Radar Can Reveal The HUNDREDS of 'Sick and Bigoted' Trademark Applications He's Made
Jan. 27 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Kanye West has backtracked on his Nazi worship by stating in a new letter his anti-Semitism was the result of him getting banged up in a 2002 car smash.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal West, who legally changed his name to Ye, has filed 26 trademark applications alone for the name "Yews" – widely considered distasteful due to their phonetic similarity to the word "Jews," following his numerous public anti-Semitic statements.
West's Disturbing Abandoned Trademarks Exposed
And in the 12 months leading up to early 2026, West filed at least 350 trademark applications through his company, Ox Paha Inc., which were deemed "dead" or abandoned by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
The applications have been slammed as "distasteful," "nonsensical," "sick," and "bigoted" by critics, largely following his period of intense antisemitic rhetoric and erratic behavior.
Along with the multiple "Yews" filings, he also tried to trademark a string of bizarre and redundant phrases.
Ox Paha filed applications for slight variations of words, including "Villadome," "Drome," "Villadrome," "Villadram," "Droam," "Villadroam," and "Villadraom."
And in 2025, a filing was made for the phrase "Wife By Husband" – reportedly for a book about his wife, Bianca Censori, sparking outrage from women's rights campaigners.
Nine applications were also filed for the phrase "I Miss You When I Wake Up Before You," intended for use on products ranging from cosmetics to "biological cloning," which some interpreted as being close to the practice of eugenics, adored by Nazis hell-bent on creating an Aryan "super-race."
Nazi ideology heavily featured a perverted, radicalized form of eugenics termed "racial hygiene" as a core, almost religious, tenet aimed at creating a "master race."
The Nazis believed that by using selective breeding, forced sterilization, and murder to eliminate individuals deemed "hereditarily ill" or "racially inferior," they could purify the Aryan bloodline and create a superior population. West's Nazi stunts included selling T-shirts emblazoned with swastikas, which saw him cancelled.
Frontal Lobe Injury and Bipolar Diagnosis Revelation
But in his extraordinary letter published over the weekend, the shock rapper made an extraordinary plea for forgiveness.
He said about the impact on his brain of his car crash years ago: "Comprehensive scans were not done, neurological exams were limited, and the possibility of a frontal-lobe injury was never raised. It wasn't properly diagnosed until 2023. That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis."
A 2022 outburst led to his social media accounts being blocked for anti-Semitic messages, and he had a series of megabucks brand deals cancelled in the wake of the scandal.
'I Lost Touch With Reality'
He added in his emotion-filled apology letter about his antics: "I love Jewish people," and added: "I lost touch with reality."
West went on: "Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self."
West also said about how he is apparently changing as a person: "As I find my new baseline and new centre through an effective regime of medication, therapy, exercise, and clean living, I have newfound, much-needed clarity. I am pouring my energy into positive, meaningful art: Music, clothing, design, and other new ideas to help the world. I'm not asking for sympathy or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness. I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home."