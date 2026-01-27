EXCLUSIVE: Groveling Kanye Insists He's Not Racist — But Radar Can Reveal The HUNDREDS of 'Sick and Bigoted' Trademark Applications He's Made

And in the 12 months leading up to early 2026, West filed at least 350 trademark applications through his company, Ox Paha Inc., which were deemed "dead" or abandoned by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The applications have been slammed as "distasteful," "nonsensical," "sick," and "bigoted" by critics, largely following his period of intense antisemitic rhetoric and erratic behavior.

Along with the multiple "Yews" filings, he also tried to trademark a string of bizarre and redundant phrases.

Ox Paha filed applications for slight variations of words, including "Villadome," "Drome," "Villadrome," "Villadram," "Droam," "Villadroam," and "Villadraom."

And in 2025, a filing was made for the phrase "Wife By Husband" – reportedly for a book about his wife, Bianca Censori, sparking outrage from women's rights campaigners.