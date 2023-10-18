Kanye West Claims 2002 Car Accident Left Him With 'Signs of Autism' in Shocking Text Messages to Elon Musk: 'I'm Not Bipolar'
Kanye West claimed that a 2002 car accident left him with “signs of autism” in a recent text message exchange with Elon Musk, RadarOnline.com can report.
The surprising text messages between the 46-year-old Donda rapper and the 52-year-old billionaire X owner were shared to Instagram on Wednesday morning by West’s close friend, Ian Connor.
According to the screenshotted messages, West told Musk that he is “not bipolar” but was left with “signs of autism” following a serious car accident the rapper suffered on the way home from a late-night recording session in Los Angeles in 2002.
“When are we going to speak,” West wrote to Musk. “You owe me nothing.”
“You never have to speak to me again But if we do speak The nature of the relationship has to change,” West continued. “I’m not bipolar I have signs of autism from my car accident.”
Meanwhile, West also dragged the billionaire Tesla founder into his ongoing feud with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
The Graduation rapper then threw shade at Musk over the billionaire’s “struggling platform.”
“You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me,” West continued, although he was spotted at a soccer game with the pair’s son, Saint, in Italy earlier this month. “And not say anything publicly and then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform.”
Although it is unclear when West messaged Musk, the rapper instructed Connor to “get [the exchange] out to the public” around 11 PM on Tuesday night.
Connor then posted the messages to Instagram early Wednesday morning.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, West was likely forced to enlist Connor’s help this week because the Yeezus rapper-turned-fashion designer was banned from Instagram for a series of anti-Semitic rants that started in October 2022.
“This ain’t a game,” West wrote in a post directed at Diddy following Paris Fashion Week last year. “Imma use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”
“I told you this is war,” West added. “Now gone get you some business.”
West was then temporarily banned from Twitter for threatening to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.”
“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew.”
“You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he added at the time.
Musk later unbanned West from Twitter after officially acquiring the platform for $44 billion on October 27, 2022.
“Don’t kill what ye hate,” Musk tweeted after welcoming West back to the platform. “Save what ye love.”