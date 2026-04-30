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Home > Exclusives > Kim Kardashian
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EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Keeping Kooky Ex Kanye West From Her New Man — Radar Reveals Why Reality TV Veteran is Desperate to Stop Lewis Hamilton Crossing Tracks With Rapper

Kim Kardashian has been keeping her new man away from Kanye West as tensions rise over rapper's behavior.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian has been keeping her new man away from Kanye West as tensions rise over rapper's behavior.

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April 30 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Loose cannon Kanye West wants a sit-down with baby mama Kim Kardashian's new beau, Lewis Hamilton – but the reality queen doesn't want her unhinged ex-hubby to torpedo her fledgling romance with the F1 racer, sources told RadarOnline.com.

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Kanye Demands Access to Kids — Kim Fears He’ll Ruin Romance

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Kanye West seeks a meeting with Lewis Hamilton over Kim Kardashian's relationship, as insiders said she is reluctant to allow it.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West seeks a meeting with Lewis Hamilton over Kim Kardashian's relationship, as insiders said she is reluctant to allow it.

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Insiders told RadarOnline.com that the Gold Digger rapper is insisting he has a right to know who his four children are spending time with – but concerned Kardashian is dragging her heels.

"She definitely doesn't want Kanye anywhere near this relationship yet," an insider shared. "She's worried he'll mess it up."

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Kardashian Protects New Romance — Fears Kanye Could Spark Drama

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Kardashian is keeping West away from her new romance with Hamilton, citing concerns he could 'complicate everything.'
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Kardashian is keeping West away from her new romance with Hamilton, citing concerns he could 'complicate everything.'

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Kardashian and Hamilton have only recently gone public, and sources said she's trying to protect their relationship from unnecessary drama.

The insider explained: "Bringing Kanye into it right away could complicate everything. You just don't know what he might say or do."

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