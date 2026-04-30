EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Keeping Kooky Ex Kanye West From Her New Man — Radar Reveals Why Reality TV Veteran is Desperate to Stop Lewis Hamilton Crossing Tracks With Rapper
April 30 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Loose cannon Kanye West wants a sit-down with baby mama Kim Kardashian's new beau, Lewis Hamilton – but the reality queen doesn't want her unhinged ex-hubby to torpedo her fledgling romance with the F1 racer, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Kanye Demands Access to Kids — Kim Fears He’ll Ruin Romance
Insiders told RadarOnline.com that the Gold Digger rapper is insisting he has a right to know who his four children are spending time with – but concerned Kardashian is dragging her heels.
"She definitely doesn't want Kanye anywhere near this relationship yet," an insider shared. "She's worried he'll mess it up."
Kardashian Protects New Romance — Fears Kanye Could Spark Drama
Kardashian and Hamilton have only recently gone public, and sources said she's trying to protect their relationship from unnecessary drama.
The insider explained: "Bringing Kanye into it right away could complicate everything. You just don't know what he might say or do."