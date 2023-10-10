Heartbroken Joe Jonas Begging Brothers for a Break From Grueling Tour During Messy Divorce From Sophie Turner
Devastated Joe Jonas is reportedly begging his bandmate brothers for a break from their grueling concert tour amid his soul-crushing divorce from actress Sophie Turner, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Joe, 34, has been on the road for months with singing siblings Kevin, 35, and Nick, 31, but an insider claimed that since splitting from the Game of Thrones star, he's "sunk into a fit of depression."
Making matters worse for the star, audience members reportedly believe his heartache has affected his performance.
"He was barely able to smile onstage," a source, who attended the Jonas Brothers' Lexington, Kentucky, concert, told the National Enquirer.
The concertgoer added that Joe's "hair was so oily, it looked like he hadn't bathed in days."
Another insider claimed that Joe even pushed away the microphone while performing the boy band's hit, Hold On, as the lyrics sang out, "When you love someone and they break your heart, don't give up love, have faith, restart."
"Kevin and Nick are clearly picking up the slack," the source noted. "But fans have noticed he doesn't want to be there."
Showbiz dish claiming Turner, 27, is poised to paint the Sucker singer as a "controlling louse" in a scathing tell-all, which has allegedly only made a mopey Joe more morose, according to tipsters.
While one source spilled that the former Disney star is desperate to take time off in an attempt to get his mojo back, another insider claimed that Nick and Kevin are concerned for their brother.
"They don't want him out there when he can't perform to their standards," the source said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Joe apparently underestimated the 24-year-old actress, whom his team tried to paint as a "partying, part-time mom" when news of their split first made headlines.
Insiders close to the ex-couple claimed that Turner isn't backing down in what has already shaped up to be a messy divorce.
"Sophie says Joe underestimated her," sources told the National Enquirer. "Sophie knows how desperate Joe is to preserve his squeaky-clean rep, but she can shatter it."
Turner was said to be "livid" at how the divorce has gone down so far, the tipster noted.
Last week, attorneys for the estranged couple confirmed that a four-day mediation is scheduled to resolve issues in their split and to deal with custody matters pertaining to their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.
Luckily for Turner, she has A-listers in her corner to comfort her during the chaotic time. The British actress has been staying at pal Taylor Swift's Tribeca pad with her two daughters after she agreed to temporarily keep the children in New York.