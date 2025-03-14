EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Jessica Simpson's Journey from Heartbreak to Healing in Wake of Her Split From Husband Eric Johnson

In the fall of 2023, Jessica Simpson headed to Nashville, Tenn., to record her first album in 15 years. She was about halfway through when her decade-long marriage to former NFL player Eric Johnson finally ended after months of speculation about problems in the union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The parents of Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5, announced their split in January, with Simpson revealing that the two had indeed been living separately, "navigating a painful situation."

With her heart broken at the failure of her marriage, the former pop princess has found solace in music.