EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Dragged Into Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Horrific Trial As Video of Her Answering Whether She Was 'Afraid' of Rapper Resurfaces

Speaking to Diane Sawyer in 2002, the now 55-year-old singer and actor reflected on her time with the music mogul by saying: "It just wasn't a good relationship for me. I had to learn to care about myself a little bit more and put up certain boundaries."

Lopez, who dated Combs, 55, from 1999 to 2001, has found herself the latest A-lister to be pulled into his trial orbit as he faces multiple lawsuits alleging sexual assault, violence and coercion.

While Lopez is not involved in the legal proceedings, a resurfaced Primetime interview from over two decades ago has gone viral in the wake of mounting claims against Combs — including disturbing footage and admissions in recent court filings.

In the 2002 interview, Sawyer, 79, then asked the singer if her younger self was afraid, to which J-Lo responded: "Um, no, I don’t think she was afraid, I just think that I, at that time was uh, cared very deeply for Sean, and you know we just… didn't have the same kind of ideals about life and family and stuff like that.

"It just wasn't a good relationship for me. It didn't have so much to do with him as it had to do with me at the time."